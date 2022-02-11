Song Seung-hun joins Kim Woo-bin and Esom for Netflix's 'Black Knight'

Joining Kim Woo-bin and Esom in the upcoming Netflix series Black Knight will be none other than Dinner Mate actor Song Seung-hun giving the already star studded cast a fresh boost of talent.

Based on a webtoon, Black Knight is one of the most anticipated among Netflix's line up of K-dramas for 2022. The drama is set on an Earth too polluted to breathe in. Only one percent of the human race has survived, and strict social stratification has emerged.

Delivery drivers play a critical role within this system, and for many refugees, becoming a delivery driver is their only hope of survival. In the midst of this chaos, the Netflix original tells the story of Sawol, a refugee who aspires to follow in the footsteps of a legendary delivery driver, Knight 5-8, who is best known for his exceptional battle skills.

With Song Seung-hun joining the cast, Black Knight is scheduled to start filming soon.

Song Seung-hun will play the villain in 'Black Knight'

The producers of Black Knight confirmed Song Seung-hun’s addition on February 10. The actor will have his evil side on display, as he takes on the mantle of the villain Ryu Seok. He happens to be the only son of the Chun Myung Group chairman. Jealous of his father’s success, the son is willing to risk it all to prove his worth, regardless of the consequences.

K-Drama News! @kdramanews_ #SongSeungHeon is confirmed for upcoming Netflix series 'Black Knight' along with Kim Woo Bin, Esom and Kang Yoo Seok. #SongSeungHeon is confirmed for upcoming Netflix series 'Black Knight' along with Kim Woo Bin, Esom and Kang Yoo Seok. https://t.co/U47FEGEvB4

Song Seung-hun’s Ryu Seok will be facing the legendary delivery driver, Knight 5-8, played by Kim Woo-bin. Close on Knight 5-8’s heels is Sa Wol, played by Start Up actor Kang Yoo-seok.

Netflix Philippines @Netflix_PH PSA: Kim Woo-bin’s back this 2022 and starring in Choi Ui-seok original Netflix series Black Knight alongside Kang You-seok and E Som.

I repeat, Kim Woo-bin IS BACK! PSA: Kim Woo-bin’s back this 2022 and starring in Choi Ui-seok original Netflix series Black Knight alongside Kang You-seok and E Som. I repeat, Kim Woo-bin IS BACK! https://t.co/Wj6Itz2QE7

Joining the three is Because This Is My First Life’s Esom, who will play a major intelligence officer called Seol Ah. Seol Ah saves the life of Kan Yoo-seok’s character Sa Wol, and brings him up like a younger brother.

Black Knight will be Song Seung-hun's first appearance, following his run as the main lead on the 2021 show, Voice. The model and actor had consolidated his position as a Hallyu star in the late 2000s, with shows like Autumn in Your Heart and Summer Scent. Having kept a low profile for a short while after that, the actor made his comeback in 2008 with East of Eden, for which he took home a Daesang.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, the original webtoon has been written and illustrated by Lee Yungyun, who is also rumored to be working on the on-screen adaptation. The webtoon had won the Entertainment Intellectual Property Pitching award at the 2018 Asian Contents & Film Market awards ceremony.

Edited by Siddharth Satish