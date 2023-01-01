Disney+ announces star studded cast of new K-drama 'Moving' releasing in 2023

Disney+ is expanding its K-drama library in 2023 with a new addition. The streaming platform recently announced the star-studded cast of the upcoming K-drama Moving. It will make its debut in the first quarter of 2023.

The long list of actors includes names such as Jo In-seung, Ryu Seung-yong, Han Hyo-joo, Cha Tae-hyun, and many more.

A child with supernatural power. Her next project is expected to be the Disney+ original series <Moving>. It is an action hero based on the original webtoon, and depicts the story of a family who lives with supernatural powers and secrets hidden and faces great danger.

Moving is based on a popular webtoon of the same name. It will showcase the lives of children who have superpowers and their parents who have lived the same way, hiding their painful secrets.

Park In-je of Kingdom season 2 will direct the drama, while Kang Full of I Love You will write the screenplay.

Upcoming Disney+ K-drama Moving cast to include Moon Sung-keun, Kim Hee-won, Han Hyo-joo, and more

The drama 'Moving' is based on a popular webtoon series of the same name.



Jo In Sung plays the role of Kim Doo Sik, a NIS agent with the ability to fly

The drama 'Moving' is based on a popular webtoon series of the same name.

Jo In Sung plays the role of Kim Doo Sik, a NIS agent with the ability to fly

Since 2023 is here, Disney+ is also revealing its plans for the new year. It recently revealed details about the forthcoming drama, Moving, and its plans to release it in the first quarter of 2023.

Although no release date has been revealed, Disney has unveiled a huge cast lineup and also character details for excited K-drama fans.

As per the streamer, Moving will star Jo In Seong, Ryu Seung Yong, Han Hyo Joo, Cha Tae Hyun, Ryoo Seung Bum, Kim Sung Kyun and Kim Hee Won. It will also star Moon Sung Keun, Lee Jung Ha, Go Yoon Jung, Kim Do Hoon, Kim Shin Rok, and Park Hee Soon in prominent roles.

Ryu will take on the role of Jang Joo-won and Go will play his daughter Jang Hee-soo. Both of them have the superpower to not feel any pain and regenerate.

Jo In-sung will play Kim Doo-sik, a NIS agent with the ability to fly; while Han Hyo-joo will play his wife, Lee Mi-hyun, who possesses superhuman senses.

Cha Tae-hyun will take on the role of Jeon Gye-do, who has the power to generate electricity. Meanwhile, Ryoo Seung-bum will play Frank, a person who keeps track of people with superpowers.

Kim Sung-kyun will play Lee Je-man, possessing super strength. Kim Hee-won will play Choi Il-hwan, a school teacher hiding his superpowers from society.

Lastly, Kim Shin-rok and Park Hee-soon will be playing Yeo Woon-kyu and Kim Deok-yoon, respectively.

The thriller drama is slated to have 20 episodes.

In 2022, Disney welcomed and housed multiple hit K-dramas, expanding its genre section and adding more viewers to its service. With titles like Rookie Cops, Crazy Love, Soundtrack #1, In The Soop: Friendcation, Connect, and more.

The streamer will also release several documentaries centering around K-pop idols and groups. In November 2022, the streamer announced BTS and J-hope documentaries. It will also release a documentary surrounding the second-generation K-pop group, Super Junior.

