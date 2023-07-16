D.P. season 2: Release date, trailer, and more

D.P. season 2, the highly awaited brand new season of the popular K-drama, is all set to make its arrival exclusively on Netflix on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 3:00 pm ET. The military drama series has been gleaned from Kim Bo-tong's D.P Dog's Days, a celebrated 2015 webtoon. Bo-tong has also acted as the screenplay writer of the series, along with Han Jun-hee, who is also the director of the show.

Since the first season's release, back in August 2021, D.P. has received a lot of positive responses from both critics and audiences, due to its exceptional display of the bitter reality of military service in South Korea. The story takes place circa 2014 in South Korea and centers around the unique duo of Han Ho-yeol and Ahn Joon-ho, two soldiers in the Deserter Pursuit unit.

Ever since the official trailer for season 2 of D.P. was launched by Netflix, followers of the K-drama have been eagerly waiting to witness what the upcoming season will bring to the table.

D.P. season 2 will consist of a total of six episodes

What to expect from the second installment of Netflix's D.P.?

Scheduled to be released on Friday, July 28, 2023, season 2 of the Netflix K-drama, will have six episodes in total, similar to its first season.

In the upcoming season, the lead soldier pair—Corporal Han Ho-yeol and Private Ahn Joon-ho—will be seen returning to duty to track down more defectors. However, this time, the tables will be turned in a course of unexpected events, and one of the hunters will now become hunted.

The official brief description for D.P. season 2, given by Netflix, reads as follows:

"It'll always be the same...The deserters run, and the D.P. pursues...No matter what happened or happens...Nothing will ever change...Unless we do something, anything."

The official description and trailer provide viewers with intriguing glimpses and clues regarding what is about to come their way in the new season of the K-drama, and by the looks of it, the audience can expect to be in for an intensely woven gripping ride into the challenging world of the Deserter Pursuit unit of South Korea.

In the new season, the two main characters will be seen changed drastically after the rattling incidents of the first season. Further, the events in the upcoming season will be driven by a new tragedy that will shake the entire unit, leading to the soldiers being in a state of utter shock. A complex investigation will also be seen unfolding this season.

Apart from that, the unit will continue its hunt for new alleged defectors, which will lead them to several astounding situations and places, including a musical theater. Thus, viewers are in for a thrilling ride.

Who are on the cast list for the K-darma's new season?

The cast members for season 2 of the hit series include:

Koo Kyo-hwan as Corporal Han Ho-yeol

Jung Hae-in as Private Ahn Joon-ho

Kim Ji-hyun as Lieutenant Colonel Seo-eun

Ji Jin-hee as Gu Ja-woon

Son Suk-ku as Captain Im Ji-sup

Kim Sung-kyun as Sergeant First Class Park Beom-gu

Cho Hyun-chul as Jo Suk-bong and several others

Don't forget to catch the second season of D.P., which will arrive on July 28, 2023, on Netflix.