6 must-watch K-dramas releasing in July 2023

As the second half of the year begins, so does our excitement for the incredible lineup of must-watch K-dramas hitting our screens in July 2023. K-drama enthusiasts can rejoice as the dramas lined up for the month ahead guarantee a blend of suspense, romance, and comedy.

In addition to new titles, there are some much-anticipated sequels as well. Gone are the days when K-drama sequels were a rarity. With follow-up seasons, several titles are now capitalizing on the success of their predecessors, while introducing fresh storylines to keep viewers invested.

K-drama enthusiasts are in for a treat as beloved hits from recent years are set to make their return. Key among them are Disney+ sensation Shadow Detective 2, Netflix original series D.P. Season 2, and comedic gem The Uncanny Counter.

D.P Season 2, Longing For You, and other must-watch K-dramas to add to your binge list

1) Shadow Detective Season 2

Lee Sung-min reprises his role as the seasoned detective Kim Tae-rok in the highly anticipated second season of the K-drama Shadow Detective. After a thrilling debut season in 2022, where Tae-rok found himself entangled in a murder mystery triggered by an enigmatic phone call from an anonymous "friend," the stakes are higher than ever now.

In this new season, Tae-rok decides to postpone his retirement and takes on a new challenge by joining the juvenile crimes unit. While juggling his responsibilities within the unit, he remains steadfast in his quest to unveil the true identity of the elusive "friend."

Shadow Detective 2 is expected to be released on July 5, 2023. The K-drama will be available on Disney+ all over the world, with a total of eight episodes.

2) Not Others

Prepare for a delightful new K-drama experience inspired by the webtoon Namnam by Jeon Young Ryong.

This comedy-life drama invites you to immerse yourself in the lives of Eun Mi (played by Jeon Hye-jin), a mother who finds herself lacking solutions within her own home as a physical therapist, and her daughter Jin Hee (portrayed by Choi Soo-young), a spirited young woman in her late twenties who yearns for an extraordinary life.

While bound by a deep bond, their daily circumstances present them with challenges that make it difficult to bridge the gaps between them. The K-drama will chronicle their journey as they strive to find common ground and navigate their interconnected lives, despite the complexities that arise.

Releasing on July 17, you can catch all the excitement and charm of Not Others, exclusively on Hulu.

3) Longing For You

KoreanUpdates! @KoreanUpdates



Cast:

#NaInwoo

#KimJieun

#KwonYul

#BaeJongok

#LeeKyuhan

#JungSanghoon



About a detective who seeks for the murderer of & truth behind murder case involving his brother



RZ ENA drops poster of #LongingForYou ahead of premiere broadcast on 26 July.Cast:About a detective who seeks for the murderer of & truth behind murder case involving his brother #KoreanUpdates RZ ENA drops poster of #LongingForYou ahead of premiere broadcast on 26 July.Cast:#NaInwoo#KimJieun#KwonYul#BaeJongok#LeeKyuhan#JungSanghoonAbout a detective who seeks for the murderer of & truth behind murder case involving his brother#KoreanUpdates RZ https://t.co/q1KvNVrrmQ

This thrilling K-drama introduces Na In-woo as Oh Jin-seong, a bright and cheerful young detective in the seemingly crime-free town of Woo-jin. However, Jin-seong's world is turned upside down when his own brother, Jin-woo (played by ex-NU'EST member Ren), becomes the prime suspect in a shocking murder case.

Determined to fight for justice and clear his brother's name, Jin-seong embarks on a relentless pursuit that eventually leads him to uncover the true culprit. He also finds himself entangled in a web of astonishing family secrets that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

Prepare for the suspenseful premiere of Longing For You on July 26. The K-drama is supposed to air on ENA and Genie TV.

4) D.P. Season 2

Get ready to dive back into the intense world of the military police as D.P. returns to our screens nearly two years after its immensely successful first season. Jung Hae-in once again takes on the role of An Jun-ho, a young soldier entrusted with the task of apprehending deserters, guided by the experienced Sergeant Park Beom-gu (played by Kim Sung-kyun) and Corporal Han Ho-yeol (portrayed by Koo Kyo-hwan).

In D.P. 2, we witness the aftermath of the shocking events that unfolded in the final episode of the first season, leaving Jun-ho grappling with a life-altering decision he had to make for his own survival.

This K-drama premieres worldwide on Netflix on July 28, 2023.

5) The Uncanny Counter 2

Prepare for the highly anticipated return of The Uncanny Counter, a thrilling K-drama based on the immensely popular webtoon of the same name. In this action-packed drama, we follow a courageous team of demon hunters, known as the Five Counters, as they journey to Earth to vanquish demons disguised among us.

The talented ensemble cast, including Jo Byeong-gyu, Yoo Joon-sang, Kim Se-jeong, Yeom Hye-ran, and Ahn Suk-hwan, will reprise their roles as the formidable team in the new season. Joining them are new recruits portrayed by Yoo In-soo (All Of Us Are Dead) and Jin Sun-kyu (Through The Darkness), injecting fresh energy into the dynamic group.

The Uncanny Counter 2 begins airing on tvN from July 29, and will also be available to stream on Netflix.

6) My Lovely Liar

My Lovely Liar features the talented Kim So-hyun from Love Alarm in the lead role of Mok Sol-hee. Sol-hee possesses the extraordinary supernatural ability to discern when people are lying. While this gift may prove useful in certain situations, she perceives it as a burden, rendering it difficult for her to place trust in anyone.

In this intriguing tale, we also encounter Hwang Min-hyun, portraying Kim Do-ha, a highly successful music producer who is unjustly accused of murder. Do-ha's life takes an unexpected turn when Sol-hee becomes the only person who recognizes his innocence amidst a world that has turned against him. As they join forces to clear Do-ha's name, an undeniable romance begins to blossom between them.

Releasing on July 31, you can watch this K-drama on TvN, with a total of 16 episodes.

So mark your calendars, set those reminders, and get comfy as you prepare to binge-watch these titles.

Poll : 0 votes