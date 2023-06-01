10 lighthearted mini K-dramas to binge on a weekend

Attention, K-drama lovers with limited attention spans! We feel you. K-dramas are the bee's knees, but sometimes, they can be as long as a never-ending episode of One Piece. Fear not, for we have the perfect solution: mini K-dramas!

These bite-sized beauties are like the soju shots of Korean entertainment. They pack all the charm, romance, and laughter you crave into a compact, easily digestible format. Whether you're a seasoned K-drama enthusiast or a newbie dipping your toes into the genre, these mini K-dramas offer a delightful escape into the world of Korean storytelling without demanding hours of your precious time.

So, grab your favorite snacks, get cozy on the couch, and prepare for a whirlwind adventure through the world of mini K-dramas. These mini K-dramas have it all. It's time to indulge in the ultimate weekend binge!

Soundtrack #1, Boy Next Door, Color Rush & more mini K-dramas to binge over the weekend

1) Seven First Kisses

Episodes- 8

Run Time- 12 mins

In Seven First Kisses, the protagonist, Min Soo-jin (played by Lee Cho-hee), finds herself caught in a whirlwind of magical encounters with seven incredibly handsome men like the EXO band members, Lee Jong-suk etc. Soo-jin has the extraordinary opportunity to experience seven different first kisses with these dreamy guys.

Each episode presents a different romantic storyline and a unique chemistry that will make your heart skip a beat. Seven First Kisses combines fantasy, romance, and a touch of humor to create an entertaining and light-hearted mini K-drama experience.

2) The Boy Next Door

Episodes- 15

Run Time- 6 mins

This mini K-drama takes an unexpected twist as college students Park Kyu Tae and Sung Gi Jae find themselves becoming reluctant roommates after an accident. At first, these two neighbors share a small disliking toward each other, making their living arrangement far from ideal. However, fate has a funny way of bringing people together, and as they navigate their new living situation, they discover a common connection - their mutual friend, Kim Min Ah.

In a series of laugh-out-loud moments, The Boy Next Door plunges our protagonists into hilariously awkward situations that lead to a case of mistaken identity. So, if you're in the mood for a hilarious and slightly unconventional romantic comedy, The Boy Next Door is the perfect mini K-drama for you.

3) Sound of Magic

Episodes- 6

Runtime- 60-72 mins

The Sound of Magic is a mini K-drama adapted from the comic Annarasumanara. The Sound of Magic is an emotional music drama that revolves around Yoon Ah-yi, a poor student attending Sewoon High School, who has diminished her belief in magic, which she had a passion for when she was younger.

One fateful day, Yoon A-Yi encounters the enigmatic magician, Ri-Eul, at an abandoned amusement park. Known for his captivating magic shows, Ri-Eul finds solace in performing for those who believe in the power of magic. In their encounter, he becomes a source of comfort for Yoon A-Yi, who confides in him about her unwavering belief in the wonders of magic.

This mini K-drama weaves together a tale of resilience, friendship, and budding romance in the face of adversity. Through its concise format, it offers a compelling narrative that tugs at the heartstrings and leaves viewers wanting more.

4) Lovestruck in the City

Episodes- 17

Runtime- 33 mins

Lovestruck in the City is the first in a multi-part series titled City Couple’s Way of Love mini K-drama featuring interviews with six individuals sharing their dating experiences. Park Jae-won, a passionate architect, meets Lee Eun-o, a freelance marketer with a secret identity.

Get ready for a rollercoaster of love, laughter, and heartwarming moments in this mini K-drama gem.

5) The Sweet Blood

Episodes- 15

Runtime- 10 mins

In this mini K-drama, the protagonist Yeon Seo finds herself caught between two worlds as a 118-year-old girl born to a human-vampire union. Her heartfelt desire is to experience the ordinary joys and challenges of a human life. Among her classmates is Song Meo Roo, a timid yet kind-hearted soul who develops a deep infatuation for her.

Along the way, she discovers her hidden powers and unearths the mysteries surrounding her unique lineage. This mini K-drama is a fun-filled short and sweet drama worth a binge session, especially for ZEROBASEONE’s fans.

6) Soundtrack #1

Episodes- 4

Runtime- 45 mins

In this mini K-drama, Soundtrack #1, Eunsoo, a gifted lyricist portrayed by Han So-hee, lands a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to collaborate with a renowned composer. However, her lyrics fail to capture the intense emotions of unrequited love, leading to a painful rejection and leaving her in search of creative inspiration.

Driven by a burning desire to enhance her talent, Eunsoo seeks the assistance of her long-time friend, Sunwoo, portrayed by Park Hyung-sik. As Sunwoo moves into Eunsoo's home to collaborate on her lyrics, an unexpected connection blossoms between them.

Dive into the enchanting world of Soundtrack #1, a captivating mini K-drama that explores the intertwined journey of music, friendship, and unexpected romance.

7) Page Turner

Episodes- 3

Runtime- 60 mins

In this captivating mini K-drama, the spotlight shines on three teenagers united by their shared passion for the piano. The tale unfolds when a fateful accident abruptly alters the course of their lives, leaving them grappling with unexpected challenges. This unwanted twist of fate snatches away everything they had tirelessly strived for—leaving behind a prodigious pianist and a gifted athlete, both grappling with the loss of their beloved pursuits.

But as the narrative unfolds, behold the transformative power of adversity. Witness how the accident becomes a catalyst for change, forging new paths and unearthing hidden potentials. Watch this mini K-drama, where resilience, friendship, and the power of music intertwine to create an unforgettable symphony of the human spirit.

8) The Hymn of Death

Episodes- 6

Runtime- 35 mins

Hymn of Death is a poignant mini K-drama that captures the essence of love, sacrifice, and tragedy. Set in the backdrop of 1920s Korea during Japanese colonial rule, this heart-wrenching tale revolves around the lives of two extraordinary individuals, Yun Sim Deok and Kim Woo Jin.

Yun Sim Deok, a talented soprano, and Kim Woo Jin, a genius playwright, find solace and inspiration in each other's presence. Their shared passion for music and art blossoms into a deep and profound love, defying the societal norms of the time. However, their path to happiness is marred by countless obstacles and adversities.

This mini K-drama beautifully captures the essence of their love, painting a vivid picture of their struggles and the price they pay for their forbidden affection.

9) Color Rush

Episodes- 8

Runtime- 15 mins

Color Rush is a BL mini K-drama that takes viewers on a vibrant and heartfelt journey. The story revolves around a young artist named Soo-won, who lives with a unique condition known as monochromacy, rendering his world devoid of color. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with Yoo-han, a spirited and free-spirited individual.

As their lives intertwine, Yoo-han becomes determined to help Soo-won experience the beauty of the world in all its hues. With unwavering support and boundless enthusiasm, Yoo-han embarks on a mission to paint a vivid canvas of colors into Soo-won's existence.

This mini K-drama paints a touching portrait of two individuals breaking free from the confines of their circumstances and discovering a kaleidoscope of emotions and experiences.

10) Semantic Error

Episodes- 8

Runtime- 25 mins

In the captivating mini K-drama, Semantic Error, we delve into the world of Chu Sang-woo (Park Jae-chan), a computer science major known for his unwavering adherence to strict rules and inflexible nature. Tasked with a group project in the liberal arts domain, Sang-woo finds himself surrounded by freeloading teammates who show no dedication or effort.

Frustrated by their lack of commitment, Sang-woo takes a drastic step and removes their names from the final presentation, unaware of the unforeseen consequences that await him. Little did Sang-woo anticipate the intricate entanglement that would ensue with Jang Jae-young (Park Seo-ham), a renowned campus star from the Department of Design.

Now forced to collaborate, these two individuals, each representing the contrasting worlds of engineering and artistry, find themselves embarking on a tumultuous journey of teamwork.

With their captivating storylines, lovable characters, and just the right amount of drama, these shows are the perfect escape from reality. Whether you're a seasoned K-drama fan or new to the genre, these mini-dramas offer a compact and enjoyable viewing experience that will leave you smiling and wanting more. Happy binge-watching!

Poll : 0 votes