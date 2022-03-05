Semantic Error star Jae-chan was stopped from starring in the BL drama

Semantic Error, based on the long-running popular boy-love webtoon of the same name, recently debuted to positive reviews from fans. Its lead cast, Jae-chan of the boy group DONGKIZ and ex-KNK member Park Seo-ham, has been lauded for their performances.

The romantic series sees Jae-chan as Chu Sang-woo, a bright student who is majoring in computer science. He has a stubborn streak and zero-to-no social skills.

But his life takes an unexpected turn when he meets the popular senior student Jang Jae Young and is forced to work with him. While his character has emerged as a fan-favorite, there was a time when Jae-chan's presence in the BL drama was uncertain.

Jae-chan was discouraged from starring in

Semantic Error

The actor recently sat down for a chat with news outlet Sports Kyunghang and revealed that his label, Dongyo Entertainment, had advised him not to star in the BL series. He shared,

“At my company, they tried to stop me a lot. They asked me, ‘Will you really be okay?’, ‘Are you sure you can do this?’ Even so, I told them I want to do it.”

But the longer he was discouraged from playing the role of Chu Sang-woo in Semantic Error, the more interested he became in the project. Jae-chan revealed that the constant resistance from his label made the prospect of starring in the show even more enticing for him. He said,

“The thought of giving it a try gets stronger, so I persuaded my company. That’s how I got to star in this series.”

Previously, Jae-chan has been seen in dramas like No Going Back Romance, My YouTube Diary, Can You Deliver Time?, and Youtuber Class. As a vocalist and rapper of DONGKIZ, the K-pop star has created many songs including Dreaming You and Ego. He is also part of the first sub-unit of the DONGKIZ, DONGKIZ I:KAN.

Semantic Error is streaming on Watcha, with weekly episodes airing every Wednesday and Thursday. The drama has aired six of its eight episodes, with the seventh episode slated to be released on March 9, 2022.

