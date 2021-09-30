KNK's Seo-ham departs from 220 Entertainment and leaves the group

KNK fans are in for a shock as news stating that Park Se-ham will be departing from the group and his agency has surfaced.

Owing to the idol's contract expiring, he will be moving forward independently from now on. The company issued a statement earlier today asking fans to continue supporting the remaining four members of the group.

The label stated that KNK will move forward with the four remaining members - Dong-won, In-seong, Ji-hun, and Hee-jun. KNK's last comeback was the release of their third EP, KNK Airline, with the title track Ride on September 17, 2020.

Who is Park Seo-ham? KNK member leaves his agency and group

KNK's Park Seo-ham is a K-pop idol who was under 220 Entertainment. He was previously known as Park Seung-jun, until he changed his name legally to Park Seo-ham.

The singer was born on October 28, 1993. He is currently 27 years old. Prior to debuting as a member of KNK, he was a trainee in both Big Hit Entertainment (now known as HYBE Corporation) and JYP Entertainment.

During his time with Big Hit, he trained alongside members of BTS. Even after debuting with KNK, Seo-ham was seen hanging out with BTS Jin on numerous occasions.

Under JYP Entertainment, he trained as an actor until he eventually moved to YNB Entertainment and became a member of KNK, which started off as a five-member group.

KNK debuted on March 3, 2016, with their single album Knock. In 2017, Seo-ham made an appearance on MIXNINE as a contestant along with Jeong In-seong and Oh Hee-jun, his fellow members from KNK.

In 2018, Kim You-jin left the K-pop boy group owing to his panic disorder. Later that year, the group terminated their contracts with YNB and moved to 220 Entertainment, who added a new member to their line-up, bringing it back to five in total.

On September 30, 2021, Seo-ham's agency 220 Entertainment made a public statement, revealing that his contract with them had ended. After discussions between the two sides, the idol decided to leave the agency and group.

Also Read

While it is a bittersweet farewell for now, fans hope to see KNK make a return to the music scene soon. Many continue to support Seo-ham, sending him well-wishes for his future and encouraging him on this new path he will be taking.

Edited by Danyal Arabi