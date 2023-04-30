Eight best K-dramas on Disney Plus: Soundtrack #1, Big Mouth & more

From the heartwarming love stories to the complex and captivating plotlines, K-dramas on Disney Plus have captured the attention of viewers worldwide. Disney Plus, one of the most popular streaming services, has taken notice of this trend and has been quick to add more Korean content to its platform.

K-dramas on Disney Plus has been expanding its library of international content to cater to a wider audience. In 2020, the streaming service launched in South Korea, and since then, it has been actively acquiring K-dramas to add to its collection. Disney Plus has been partnering with major Korean broadcasters such as CJ ENM, JTBC, and SBS to bring some of the best Korean dramas to its platform.

With K-dramas on Disney Plus's global reach and strong distribution network, it provides an excellent opportunity to reach a wider audience worldwide. K-dramas on Disney Plus have gained a loyal fan base across Asia and other parts of the world, and fans can now easily access and enjoy their favourite K-dramas.

Snowdrop, Adamas, Rookie Cops and many K-dramas on Disney Plus to binge on

1) Snowdrop

In the heart of Seoul, a blood-soaked man (Jung Hae-In) bursts into a women's university dormitory, sending the students into a panic. Against her better judgement, Eun Yeong-ro (Jisoo) risks expulsion to protect the stranger from his attackers and tend to his wounds. Little does she know, the man carries a harrowing secret that threatens to endanger the safety of her loved ones.

This K-drama on Disney plus follows Yeong-ro's courageous decision to put her family and country aside to help the man she loves, while Jung Hae-In risks everything to save the only thing he cherishes more than his own country- Yeong-ro. This forbidden romance takes centre stage in Snowdrop, showcasing Jisoo's debut-starring performance in a Korean drama on Disney Plus that will take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster full of excitement, action, and romance.

2) Rookie Cops

Rookie Cops takes us on a thrilling ride into the world of the elite Korean National Police University (KNPU), renowned for its strict and conservative environment. Here we meet Wi Seung-hyun (Kang Daniel), a gifted freshman who dreams of following in his father's footsteps. But his plans take an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with Go Eun-kang (Chae Soo-bin), sparking a chain of events that changes everything.

As this K-drama on Disney plus unfolds, we witness the students' journeys filled with dreams, love, challenges, and ambitions. Alongside Wi Seung-hyun and Go Eun-kang, we follow other freshmen recruits as they navigate the rigorous training and demanding cases that await them.

With pulse-pounding action, heartwarming moments, and a touch of romance, Rookie Cops offers a captivating look at the trials and triumphs of young police recruits as they pursue their dreams and uphold the law.

3) Adamas

Adamas weaves a tale of twin brothers (Ji Sung) who must confront evil forces to uncover the truth behind a brutal murder that shook their family over two decades ago. The brothers are on a mission to clear their biological father's name, who was wrongly accused of killing their stepfather and now faces the death penalty.

As they delve deeper into the mystery, the twins unravel a web of deceit and betrayal that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. With Ji Sung's captivating performance, Adamas is a gripping K-drama on Disney Plus that will keep you on the edge of your seat, as you root for the brothers to triumph over evil and restore their family's honour.

4) The Golden Spoon

In this K-drama on Disney Plus, Seung Cheun (Yook Sung Jae) finds himself living in the harsh reality of poverty, but surrounded by the love of his family. His life takes an unexpected turn when he discovers a magical golden spoon that allows him to switch lives with his wealthy best friend.

Excited at the prospect of a better life, Seung Cheun eagerly embraces his newfound opportunity, but soon realises that things are not as simple as they seem. With only three chances to change his fate, Seung Cheun must decide whether to continue living a lie or to embrace his true identity and fight for his dreams.

5) Soundtrack #1

In Soundtrack #1, Eunsoo (Han So-hee) is a talented lyricist who is given the chance to work with a famous composer. But when her lyrics fall short of capturing the raw emotion of unrequited love, she finds herself rejected and searching for inspiration.

Desperate to improve her craft, Eunsoo turns to her longtime friend Sunwoo(Park Hyung-sik) for help. As Sunwoo moves into Eunsoo's home to assist with her lyrics, a spark ignites between them that neither of them could have predicted.

As they spend two weeks together in the same house, Eunsoo and Sunwoo must navigate the complexities of their feelings for each other and the challenge of unrequited love. But as the K-dramas on Disney Plus unfolds, they discover that sometimes the greatest love stories are the ones that have been right in front of us all along.

6) Big Mouth

Meet Park Changho - the most unlucky and bumbling lawyer in all of Korea. With a success rate of only 10% in court, he's practically a walking disaster. But things take a drastic turn for the worse when he's tasked with taking on a high-profile case and ends up behind bars with the very criminals he was investigating.

Changho finds himself accused of being the notorious conman Big Mouse after a stash of drugs, money, weapons, and phones are found in his office. In order to survive and clear his name, he'll have to do the unthinkable and become the very criminal he's been accused of being.

In Big Mouth, follow Changho's journey as he fights to clear his name and survive in a world where nothing is as it seems. With unexpected twists and turns at every corner, this thrilling K-dramas on Disney Plus will keep you on the edge of your seat until the very end.

7) Kiss Sixth Sense

In Kiss Sixth Sense, Hong Yesool is a rising star at Zeu Ad, known for her exceptional skills as an account executive on Planning Team 1. However, she harbours a secret - she can see glimpses of the future by kissing someone. When she accidentally kisses her devious team chief, Minhu, she sees herself in bed with him, which leaves her feeling uneasy.

Adding to the confusion, her ex-boyfriend Pilyo comes back into the picture and asks her out on a date not once, but three times. As Yesool tries to balance her career and personal life, this romantic office K-drama on Disney Plus takes viewers on a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

8) Link: Eat, Love,Kill

In the enchanting and enigmatic K-dramas on Disney Plus, Eun Gye-hoon, a master chef, takes a daring step to open a restaurant in the very same town where his twin sister vanished 20 years ago.

As he immerses himself in the culinary craft, he is unexpectedly besieged by impromptu emotions, unpredictable in nature, spanning from tears to laughter. Gradually, he unravels the truth that these emotions belong to a woman named Noh Dah-hyun, which inexplicably mirrors his own. This K-drama on Disney plus is surely a visual treat to enjoy.

Disney Plus is currently hosting many more documentaries such as the BTS member’s journey of SUGA: Road to D-DAY, variety shows and dramas of Han River Police , MOVING etc., fuelling their Korean content calendar for the year. So make sure to catch up with these K-dramas on Disney Plus and many more for 2023.

