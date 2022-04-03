Soundtrack #1 kicks off the story of Han Seon-woo’s decade-long unrequited love in episode 1

After Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Seo-jeong’s Business Proposal, the only love story we had been eagerly looking forward to was Park Hyung-sik and Han So-hee's drama Soundtrack #1, which has finally debuted.

And in its very first episode, it takes everyone who has ever experienced unrequited love down nostalgia lane as Hyunk-sik’s Sun-woo hides his one-sided love for his friend of 19 years while being her best friend 24x7.

The story of a rookie photographer and a struggling lyricist

The first episode of Soundtrack #1 kicks off with Eun-soo, played by Han So-hee, in Sun-woo’s work studio, where she remarks on how they have been friends since they were nine. We see many photos on the walls and while the clicks are great, Sun-woo doesn’t feel happy with his work. Soon, Eun-soo rushes out for a meeting with the renowned composer of Atonine Sounds, Woo-il.

After she leaves, Sun-woo lets his friend and agent Donghyeon know that he is canceling his exhibition to start everything from scratch. Meanwhile, Woo-il tells Eun-soo that the lyrics she wrote for a song about unrequited love feel empty and expresses his regret that he will not be using her work. But somehow, she manages to convince him to give her two weeks to rewrite the song.

She then heads to the cafe she frequents, gets drunk over the almost-rejection, and messages Sun-woo, who leaves his discussion with Dunghyeon in the middle to meet her.

By the time he reaches the cafe, Eun-soo is already heavily drunk as she rants about her lyrics being rejected and reveals how she begged for some time from the composer as in her eyes, he is perfect and is the milestone that will give her career the necessary push.

She laments how something as "stupid" as unrequited love is hindering her career as in her opinion, people who hide their feelings for someone are just idiots. Sun-woo, in an attempt to calm her down, inadvertently lets it slip that he has experienced unrequited love, though Eun-soo remains clueless that she is the one he is crazy about.

Sun-woo says,

“It’s my own heart. Yet I have no control over how I feel. Nothing goes according to my violation. Love, you can spit it out. But when it is one-sided, you have to swallow it and keep it in.”

Seeing that her friend knows what unrequited love feels like, she invites him to stay with her for two weeks and help her in writing the lyrics, but Sun-woo refuses, knowing that his feelings will get the better of him if he stays with her.

Sun-woo decides to listen to his heart in Soundtrack #1

The duo soon leaves the cafe and it is evident in Soundtrack #1 that Sun-woo deeply cares for Eun-soo as he takes care of her, walks her home, and protects her from the cold. Eun-soo, who harbors a crush on Woo-il, still sees him as a friend and advises him not to let go of the girl he loves and tells him to follow his heart.

The two part ways at her house, post which Sun-woo gets a message from Donghyeon with whom he shares an apartment. He tells her that his girlfriend came and requested him to sleep at his office for one night.

At his office, Sun-woo remembers how four years ago he tried to tell Eun-soo about his feelings. But before he could confess, she gave her opinion on dating him, saying she could never date him because if they broke up, she would lose her best friend. But in the present, Eun-soo’s suggestion to follow his heart motivates him and he decides to say yes to staying at her house for two weeks.

Sun-woo can’t control his feelings in Soundtrack #1

After helping Eun-soo tidy up her house, the duo share a hearty meal, prepared by Sun-woo, and they fall asleep. Eun-soo snuggles up to Sun-woo, while he tries hard to control his crazily beating heart and spends the night looking at her sleeping face in Soundtrack #1 episode one.

Will Eun-soo also fall for her friend or will Sun-woo be rejected again? Soundtrack #1 might offer some clues.

