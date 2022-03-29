Business Proposal Episode 9: Tae-moo and Ha-ri’s love story has one big obstacle

Business Proposal has grown to be one of the most fun romantic comedies on air at the moment. The show, starring Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong as Kang Tae-moo and Shin Ha-ri respectively, is about a chaebol (belonging to a high-class) man falling in love with one of his employees. In the latest episode, Tae-moo and Ha-ri decide to take the plunge.

The two confess their feelings for each other, and for the most part, they continue to have a fun time dating in secrecy. They have a huge obstacle in their path, however, none other than Tae-moo’s grandfather.

At the beginning of the episode in Business Proposal, he is unaware of Tae-moo’s new girlfriend. This changes by the end of the episode though, and that makes everything about the show all the more interesting.

Why does Tae-moo hide his girlfriend from his grandfather in Business Proposal?

Tae-moo had a valid reason for keeping his grandfather in the dark about Ha-ri. If the old man learned that she was none other than Geum-hi, things would certainly get out of control. Ha-ri had initially posed as Tae-moo’s fake girlfriend and she had also met his grandfather at the time. His intention then had been to get his grandfather off his back about finding a bride.

Instead, Tae-moo had fallen in love with Ha-ri. Now that the two of them have finally come clean about their secrets, they must be careful about the conflicts that they introduce in their relationship. For instance, Ha-ri has always been worried about matching Tae-moo’s upbringing.

She belongs to a middle-class family, one that is in no way comparable to her boyfriend’s. So if she were to be treated cruelly by Tae-moo’s grandfather, the probability of their relationship coming to an end is high. So keeping their relationship on the down-low (DL) is the right decision for this couple. Despite their best intentions, however, Tae-moo’s grandfather catches them red-handed.

How does Tae-moo’s grandfather find out about Ha-ri in Business Proposal?

Tae-moo’s grandfather is certain that his grandson is dating someone. Initially, he believes that the woman is one of the many who went on a blind date with the young man. However, he gets disabused of this notion when he overhears of Tae-moo’s assistant and best friend Seung-hoon attending the blind dates instead.

In addition to this, he spots his grandson with a woman on a streetside, ready to go on a long walk. Ha-ri and Tae-moo go out for dinner with the former’s colleagues. Not only does Tae-moo pay for their dinner, he spends time with his girlfriend in the process and both of them are blindly in love. So much so, they almost get caught by one of Ha-ri’s colleagues. The two step out right after, and this is where Tae-moo’s grandfather sees them in Business Proposal.

He is clearly unhappy and he growls at Tae-moo the moment he gets out of his car. He wants to know who the woman hiding behind Tae-moo is, but before he does, the episode comes to an end. Will the old man try to stop Ha-ri from dating his grandson in the upcoming episode of Business Proposal? That is something the audience will have to wait and watch out for.

