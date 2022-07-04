Adamas trailer out: Ji Sung is back with another entertainer after The Devil Judge

The trailer for the new show Adamas, starring Ji Sung, was released by the broadcast network tvN, and was also shared on their social media channels. The series promises to be another thrilling entertainer from the star, who has worked in shows like The Devil Judge, Kill Me Heal Me, and Defendant, among others. In this series, Ji Sung plays a dual role, that of twin brothers Ha Woo-shin and Song Soo-hyun.

Adamas is slated to take over the slot currently occupied by Seo Ye-ji’s popular show Eve. There are also a lot of expectations surrounding the show as actor Ji Sung is well-known for choosing scripts that are both thrilling and engaging.

What is Adamas all about?

The teaser of the K-drama reveals that Ha Woo-shin and Song Soo-hyun are twin brothers. The former is a best-selling mystery novelist and the latter is a prosecutor at the Central District Prosecutors' Office.

Twenty-two years ago, when the two were children, their step-father was murdered. In the present timeline, they discover that their birth father had been the person who killed their step-father. For this, he receives the death sentence.

The two brothers, however, learn that their birth father was framed for their step-father's murder. This leads to them investigating their step-father’s death in an attempt to find the truth.

In the process, they encounter Eun Hye-soo (Seo Ji-Hye) and Kim Seo-hee (Lee Soo-Kyung). Eun Hye-Soo is married to the eldest son of the Haesong Group and she helps Ha Woo-shin in secrecy. Kim Seo-hee, on the other hand, is a reporter for TNN local news.

While Kim Seo-hee is enthusiastic about her work and comes across as righteous, she holds a secret, one which might change her image. This secret is related to the twin brothers Ha Woo-shin and Song Soo-hyun.

Ji Sung is expected to excel in his portrayal of the twin brothers, who are the lead characters of the show. This is not the first time that the actor has played multiple roles in a show. In Kill Me, Heal Me, for instance, the actor played a character with a disaccociative identity disorder and each character within his personality had a unique trait.

Even in the new show, Adamas, the actor will play characters that are opposing in nature.

Speaking about Adamas, the production team shared, “We feel reassured by the actors who showcased great teamwork. We think we will be able to greet viewers with these actors through an interesting project. Everyone is working hard to do their best, so please look forward to Adamas.”

Other than the actors mentioned above, the cast of Adamas also has Heo Sung-tae who will play Choi Tae-sung. He is the general security manager for Haesongwon, the residence of Haesong Group’s chairman. Meanwhile, Oh Dae Hwan will take on the role of Team Leader Lee, the head of Haesong Group’s secret organization Team A.

The cast members' pictures from the script reading took place earlier in the year and these were shared by the network on their social media handles.

