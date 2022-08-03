Adamas episode 3 air time, date, promo featuring Ji Sung out

Adamas episode 2 ended with Woo-shin (Ji Sung) figuring out that the person who left an anonymous letter at his mother’s funeral is a member of the Haesong household. He also figures out that the murder weapon that he is in search of is housed in the same residence he is staying in.

While he hopes to resolve the mystery behind his father’s death, his twin brother Seo-hyun (also Ji Sung) is on a journey of his own. He receives a tip about the same case, and does his best to check the facts of the investigation that was conducted in the past. After a shocking revelation, Seo-Hyun decides to take the tip seriously. What will the next step of the twin brothers be?

Adamas episode 3 is scheduled to air on Wednesday at 10.30 pm KST, and will be broadcast on tvN in South Korea. The show can also be streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Woo-shin may be in danger in the upcoming episode

Adamas' promo sees Ha Woo-shin receive an interesting offer from Choi Tae-sang (Heo Sung-tae), Haesong’s chief security officer. This man works for Haesong, but is an undercover officer who has a mission of his own to complete.

He is worried about Woo-shin blowing not only his cover, but also the undercover cops in the process of stealing Adamas. So Tae-sang proposes that Woo-shin leave the Haesong household.

It must be noted here that Tae-sang is not aware of the real reason behind Woo-shin wanting to steal Adamas. He believes that the value of Adamas, which is a diamond spear, is what drives Woo-shin.

However, the viewers know by now that Adamas is a murder weapon. One that can prove that Woo-shin’s biological father Lee Chang-woo is not the one who murdered their step-father.

Woo-shin, who is only an author, believes that he can unravel the mystery behind the deaths of his father and stepfather by taking on the task of being a ghost writer for a book for Haesong. At the same time, his twin brother Song Seo-hyun is also investigating the case at his own time.

Both brothers receive information regarding the murder of their stepfather from outside sources that push them to dig deeper. Woo-shin learned in episode 2 that the one who left him an anonymous letter is none other than Eun Hye-soo (Seo Ji-hye). She is Haesong Chairman Kwon’s daughter-in-law. As of now, her intentions behind leaving the anonymous letter are unclear.

Similarly, Seo-Hyun also receives a tip about the case from Kim Seo-hee (Lee Soo-kyung). She is a reporter with TNN news, and she seems dead set on proving that Lee Chang-woo is not the criminal he has been made out to be.

She is clearly invested in the case, but there is definitely something beyond what meets the eye. For instance, she regrets coming to Seo-hyun with her suspicions in the promo of the upcoming episode.

Despite her misgivings, Seo-hyun seems to be determined. He begins to dig deeper into Lee Chang-woo's case and even meets the man in question. It is unclear if he will reveal his identity to Lee Chang-woo, but something definitely seems off.

While Seo-hyun is busy figuring out the truth, his twin brother seems to have fallen in danger during his stay at the Haesong residence. Hye-soo, who had initially helped him by giving him information regarding the case, might fall victim to blackmail as well. Butler Kwon, who has not been enthusiastic about Woo-shin’s presence at the Haesong residence, seems to have found a weakness of his as well.

Amid all of this, will the twin brothers manage to find out what really happened to their family members? This is something that the upcoming episodes will reveal.

