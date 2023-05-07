4 K-dramas you had no clue EXO's Kai starred in

When EXO's Kai announced his sudden enlistment via social media, it shocked fans all around the world who were eagerly waiting for EXO's comeback which had been delayed to allow the whole group to participate in it.

However, due to a change in enlistment rules, Kai will now be starting his compulsory military service on May 11, with the time and location of his recruitment being undisclosed for privacy.

Kai is known for his incredible skills as a performer, which have been highlighted in his solo albums and in EXO. The Rover singer may have been winning hearts with his singing and dancing since 2011, but not many would be aware of his appearance in various K-dramas.

EXO Next Door, The Miracle We Met, and more K-dramas featuring EXO's Kai to binge on

1) EXO Next Door (2015) as a fictionalized version of himself

Old-time EXO-Ls will surely know of the mini-drama that starred the members of the Growl group, which featured Chanyeol as the main lead. However, EXO's Kai also had a very significant role in the show, because a series cannot really progress without a strong second lead.

Kai played the role to perfection, and it is a web series that fans will enjoy as it has EXO members who make the hearts of viewers flutter.

2) Choco Bank (2016) as Kim Eun-haeng, a young man looking for a job

In his first ever Korean web series outside of EXO, Kai plays a young graduate whose father named him "bank" in Korean in the hopes that it will help him achieve financial stability in life. However, he comes across many issues faced by the youth.

Choco Bank also features Park Eun-bin of Extraordinary Attorney Woo fame, who recently won the daesang at the 59th Baeksang Awards. This series is from when she was not as well-known as she was, but her acting is impeccable, and is a great reason to watch the show, apart from EXO's Kai being the lead actor.

Only six episodes long, the earnest storyline will resonate with anyone who has gone through the phase when they were young and unaware of how the world works, keeping one hooked.

3) Andante (2017) as Lee Shi-kyung, a high-schooler who moves to the countryside from the city

From web dramas to a full-fledged K-drama on network television, EXO's Kai really shone in Andante where he played a city boy who transfers to a high school in the country. One can observe that the singer really put a lot of effort into understanding his character, delivering a performance that pushes the limits of his acting.

Because it was a mainstream series, a few EXO-Ls even became fans of Kai after watching the show. Andante is a coming-of-age drama series that explores how two siblings deal with change, being forced into a new environment, and how they cope with other unprecented events as well.

This show is must-watch for the storyline, the well-written characters, and Kai, who even won a StarHub Night of Stars award for his performance (Favourite Korean Drama Character).

4) The Miracle We Met (2018) as Ato, an angel

If fans have ever wondered what it would be like if EXO's Kai popped into their life as a guardian angel, they must binge the K-drama The Miracle We Met. He plays the angel (or god), Ato, one of the angels who sets the events of the series in motion by making a mistake.

Ato then tries to remedy his error, leading to hilarious consequences that are interspersed throughout the K-drama. While it is definitely a character that Kai is proud of, the storyline is also unique, and will keep viewers on their toes for a long time.

Special mentions

Apart from the K-dramas already mentioned above, EXO's Kai has starred in Japanese drama Haru ga Kita (2018) as a Korean camerman who inspired the female lead to lead a happier life with her family. He had also starred in a promotional web drama, 7 First Kisses as a version of himself, apart from his cameo in To the Beautiful You.

EXO's Kai has planned a fanmeeting on May 9, 2023, just two days before he is set to enlist. While fans are devastated at the suddenness of the announcement, they acknowledge that the Rover singer is not responsible for the same, as he was taken aback too. The meeting will be broadcast live on the EXO's YouTube channel, so that EXO-Ls from all over the world will be able to watch Kai.

