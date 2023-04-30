Park Eun-bin makes people emotional during her Daesang speech at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards

Park Eun-bin bagged the biggest honor of the night by winning the Daesang (Grand Prize) at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards for her role as Attorney Woo Young-woo in Netflix’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo. Her winning speech left not just her fans, but also several members of the audience emotional.

The 30-year-old actress achieved mainstream and international recognition with Netflix’s show. She was one of the toughest contenders and was also competing for the Best Actress in TV award at the festival. However, she won the Grand Prize and gave a winning speech that made fans praise her articulation.

Park Eun-bin’s fans especially were emotional as the actress expressed her love for the Extraordinary Attorney Woo team, her family, and her dreams. She also broke down in tears at several intervals.

Park Eun-bin thanks fans for making her childhood dream come true at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards

The 59th Baeksang Arts Awards were held at the Paradise City in Incheon on April 28. Considered one of the most prestigious awards in South Korea, the ceremony honors excellence in TV, films, and theater. The previous year saw several hit dramas and movies such as Extraordinary Attorney Woo, The Glory, Reborn Rich, Decision to Leave, and Next Sohee, among others.

Park Eun-bin took the Grand Prize in TV, one of the biggest awards of the night. The actress broke down when the hosts announced her name and walked towards the stage amidst loud applause, but in disbelief. Her nervousness was apparent when a sudden burst of confetti on the stairs startled her.

𝐏𝐄𝐁 𝐃𝐀𝐄𝐒𝐀𝐍𝐆 🏆🐳 @soraabitna she must be really nervous atm and, park eun bin shock by confetti, tripped on the stairs while on her way to receive THEE DAESANGshe must be really nervous atm and, park eun bin shock by confetti, tripped on the stairs while on her way to receive THEE DAESANG😭 she must be really nervous atm https://t.co/8P6uuHOTis

In her winning speech, Park Eun-bin acknowledged the incredible shows released last year and highlighted Extraordinary Attorney Woo team’s hard work. She also mentioned her initial hesitation on taking up the role of lawyer Woo Young-woo, as she believed that her approach could have caused “unimaginable hurt to someone.”

kath @kdramatreats Kim Hye Soo's ig story update with Park Eun Bin and her caption is her Daesang winning speech 🥺



"I didn't have a grand dream to changing the world, but I acted in hope that we could've atleast have a kinder heart than before and recognize each person's unique characteristics.." Kim Hye Soo's ig story update with Park Eun Bin and her caption is her Daesang winning speech 🥺"I didn't have a grand dream to changing the world, but I acted in hope that we could've atleast have a kinder heart than before and recognize each person's unique characteristics.." https://t.co/OlbykOAoiH

Initially, she also teared up and shared her childhood dream of winning a Daesang. She debuted in the industry as a child actress at the age of 5. She received her first award, a Best Young Actress award in 2009, at 17, for her role in The Iron Empress. As translated by Twitter user @seoin jaes, she said,

“I'm sorry. I didn't think a moment like this would happen...When I was younger, I thought to myself that if I didn't give up on acting, I would love to receive a Daesang as an adult. Thank you for making my dream come true today."

The Extraordinary Attorney Woo actress also mentioned her favorite line from the show and added that she was happy to convey it to many fans through her portrayal of Young-woo.

“My favorite line from EAW (Extraordinary Attorney Woo) was 'My life may be extraordinary and unconventional but it is valuable and beautiful.' I am really happy that I managed to convey this message through Young-woo.”

Read the entire English translation of Park Eun-bin’s nearly nine-minute speech at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards below:

Park Eun-bin will next be seen in a Kakao Entertainment romantic series called Diva of the Deserted Island (literal title). Production for the same was reported to begin in the first half of 2023.

Netflix officially renewed Extraordinary Attorney Woo in August last year. However, it will only return in 2024, due to the availability of the majority of the cast and crew.

Poll : 0 votes