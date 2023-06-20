All K-dramas and shows announced at Netflix TUDUM for the second half of 2023

Every year, fans eagerly anticipate the arrival of fresh K-dramas, seeking new content to indulge in and discuss enthusiastically. Once again, the desires of these fans were granted, as Netflix Korea's official YouTube channel unveiled an exciting lineup of K-dramas for the second half of 2023. A grand total of 11 drama previews were showcased, encompassing a diverse range of genres, catering to the entertainment needs of all kinds of fans.

The names of the shows include both new and returning favorites. The monster-horror series Sweet Home and the military drama D.P. are getting season 2 each, while new titles like Celebrity, Mask Girl, A Time Called You, and Song of the Bandits are also included.

Netflix TUDUM: Doona!, Daily Dose of Sunshine, and nine other K-dramas releasing in second half of 2023

The newly released teaser shared at Netflix's TUDUM event includes scenes from six new K-drama series, which include A Time Called You, Song of the Bandits, Doona!, Celebrity, Gyeongseong Creature, Mask Girl, and Daily Dose of Sunshine.

1) Sweet Home

Cast: Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook and Lee Si Young.

Genre: Action, Horror, Drama, Sci-Fi

Sweet Home 2 (image via twitter/Jungjinyeong)

Sweet Home’s first season came out in December 2020, and it’s all set to return with a second season after three long years. The residents of Green Home, who faced dangerous battles against their humans-turned-monsters neighbors in the previous season, are back in season 2 to provide a fresh dose of thrills and tension.

2) D.P.2

Main Cast: Jung Hae In, Koo Kya Hwan, and Kim Ji Hyun.

Genre: Action, Military, Drama

D.P.2 releases on 28 July, 2023 (image via twitter/theseoulstory)

Based on the webcomic D.P.: Gaeui Nal, its first season was released in August 2021 and is set to release a second season this coming July. Taking place in 2014, D.P. (Desserter Pursuit) depicts the journey of a Korean military police squad assigned to catch the deserters.

The series sheds light on the dark aspects of the South Korean military. It exposes various instances of bullying, ragging, and harassment that are experienced by weak soldiers at the hands of their superiors and fellow soldiers.

3) Celebrity

Main cast: Park Gyu Young and Kang Min Hyuk

Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Drama

Starring the Devil Judge star, Park Gyu Young, this story depicts the life of an ordinary woman who struggles to become the next hottest celebrity in the world of social media influencers. She's least aware of the scandals this glamorous world has to offer, but she’s ready to fight them all.

4) Mask girl

Main Cast: Go Hyun Jung, Yeom Hye Ran and Ahn Jae Hong

Genre: Dark comedy, Thriller

Mask Girl (image via twitter/Nonton_Kdrama)

The story revolves around an ordinary office woman who struggles with an inferiority complex. To overcome this, she takes on the role of an internet jockey, hiding her face behind a mask. As her story progresses, her male co-worker develops feelings for her, leading to a series of unexpected events surrounding their relationship.

5) A Time Called You

Main cast: Ahn Hyo Seop and Jeon Yeo Been

Genre: Time travel, Romance

Ahn Hyo Seop and Jeon Yeo Bin for "A Time Called You" (image via Hancinema and twitter/Netflix K-content)

With a beautiful and deep title, the story is just as deep and heavy. This series is about a young woman who experiences a heartbreaking loss after losing her partner. However, she unexpectedly travels back in time to her past, where she meets someone who resembles her late partner, and her story unfolds.

6) Song of the Bandits

Main cast: Lee Ho Jung and Lee Hyun Wook

Genre: Action, Thriller, Suspense, Historical

Lee Ho Jung and Lee Hyun Wook in "A Song of Bandits" (image via Hancinema)

During Japan's colonial rule of Korea, numerous Koreans were forcefully evicted from their homes and compelled to relocate elsewhere. This oppression led some like-minded people to come together in order to fight and protect their motherland.

7) Doona

Main cast: Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong

Genre: Romantic comedy

The upcoming series Doona (image via twitter/suzypics)

This slice-of-life drama follows a simple love story between two main characters. The story revolves around a young man who moves into a new apartment on the second floor. Unexpectedly, he discovers that a former celebrity named Doona resides downstairs. Initially, he pays her no attention, but as time goes by, he becomes increasingly curious about her mysterious life and finds himself drawn towards her.

8) Daily Dose of Sunshine

Main cast: Park Bo Young and Yeon Woo Jin

Genre: Drama, Medical

The new medical drama "A dose of sunshine" (image via instagram/kdramafeed)

This Korean television series is created to provide a comforting and uplifting experience. It follows the journey of a nurse working in a psychiatric ward, where she encounters a variety of patients dealing with mental health challenges. Through her interactions with them, she explores their unique life stories and experiences.

9) Ballerina

Main cast: Kim Ji Hoon, Jeon Jong Seo, and Park Yoo Rim

Genre: Action, Thriller

Actors Kim Ji Hoon, Jeon Jong Seo, Park Yoo Rim for "Ballerina" (image via Hancinema)

As the title suggests, this series features a ballerina as the main character. There is also another female protagonist who works as a skilled bodyguard with expertise in combat and martial arts. For some reason, the ballerina asks her bodyguard friend to seek revenge against a mysterious man. Despite the dangers involved, the bodyguard is willing to risk her life to fulfill her promise to the ballerina.

10) Gyeongseong Creature

Main cast: Park Seo Joon, Han So-hee, and Wi Ha Joon

Genre: Historical, Thriller, Horror

Popular Korean actors Han So Hee and Park Seo Joon (image via instagram/parkseojoon_mylove)

The story revolves around a wealthy businessman in Gyeongseong, who is quick-witted and sociable. He soon meets the female lead, who has returned to Gyeongseong in search of her mother, who went missing 10 years ago. As they progress, they begin encountering more instances of missing people and make a joint effort to solve these cases.

11) Believer 2

Main cast: Han Hyo Joo and Oh Seung Hoon

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

The upcoming sequel of the 2018 K-film"Believer" (image via twitter/Forhanhyojoo)

This movie serves as a sequel to the 2018 K-drama, Believer. The film revolves around a detective embarking on a mission to uncover the truth behind Asia's largest drug organization. The detective, driven by a desire for revenge, sets out to take down the boss of the drug network.

All the fans are geared up for these new titles. All these shows can be viewed on the Netflix network. None of these dramas have been released yet, but some are set to be released as soon as June or July.

