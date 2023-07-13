"Will things be different this time?": Jung Hae-in's D.P. 2 drops the main trailer leaving fans excited

On July 13, 2023, Netflix released the highly anticipated main trailer for Jung Hae-in's upcoming drama, D.P. season 2, along with the second season's main poster. The eventful trailer evokes a rollercoaster of emotions for viewers as it depicts how the characters struggle with the pervasive issues of bullying and discrimination within the Korean military system. These circumstances compel some soldiers to become deserters in order to escape.

The drama follows Jun-ho and Ho-yeol, members of the military desertion arrest squad (DP), as they encounter consistent absurdities on their mission to apprehend the runaway soldiers, who are commonly referred to as deserters, and bring them back to the military.

Unless we do something, anything

Even when it seems impossible



Will things be different this time?

The trailer showcases a series of events, and the narrator emphasizes the need for change in the system, no matter how impossible it may seem. The narrator states:

"Nothing will ever change. Unless we do something, anything. Even when it seems impossible. Will things be different this time?"

"The switch of mood was so quick": K-drama fans excited about Jung Hae-in's D.P. 2 new trailer

the switch of mood was so quick.. im sure this will wreck me the switch of mood was so quick.. im sure this will wreck me 😵‍💫#DP2 #디피2 https://t.co/udEYRTJLZl

The main trailer for Jung Hae-in's upcoming drama D.P. 2 begins with Jun-ho (played by Jung Hae-in) and Ho-yeol (played by Koo Kyo-hwan) chasing deserters and facing infinite struggles that don't halt their way. Whenever they embark on the journey to find deserter soldiers, Jun-ho's mind is filled with thoughts of why soldiers run away, only to realize that brutal bullying, discrimination, and torture in the South Korean military become the foremost reasons that compel them to become cowards and run away from it. In the trailer, Jun-ho wonders what will happen if they don't catch the deserter, to which his partner Ho-yeol replies,

"It's your thoughts that are most dangerous."

After watching the trailer, fans were excited and felt a strong adrenaline rush to watch the drama as soon as possible.

k @ahnjvnho and that “sorry i didnt mean it” hand gesture in the middle of a fight HELP #디피2 did hoyeol accidentally hit junhos head??and that “sorry i didnt mean it” hand gesture in the middle of a fight HELP #DP2 did hoyeol accidentally hit junhos head?? 😭😭 and that “sorry i didnt mean it” hand gesture in the middle of a fight HELP #DP2 #디피2 https://t.co/ln1k6tN1yE

#JungHaein #DP2 this man can’t promise we won’t go through hard times with him 🥺 this man can’t promise we won’t go through hard times with him 🥺#JungHaein #DP2 https://t.co/UvXyNgKKYk

The trailer further shows the different kinds of emotions other characters go through in the drama, showcasing their fury, angst, sadness, and more. It also showcases how nothing has changed in the military despite many efforts.

Actors Choi Hyuk-wook, Son Suk-ku, and Kim Sung-kyun face their own trials and do their best to catch the deserters in the drama, even if they have to kill the person who opposes the military rules.

Choi Hyun-wook's character seems to be a bully in the trailer of the drama who isn't afraid of anything, and Son Suk-ku seems to be puzzled by the troubles and wants to help with the entire situation. Fans are awaiting to see Choi Hyuk-wook and Jung Hae-in's interaction in the drama.

Kim Sung-kyun, given the task of bringing back the deserter to the military, does everything in his power to accomplish his work.

Depressed by the events in the series, Jung Hae-in's character does his best to reform the system and tries to understand the reasons why deserters choose to abandon their country and their identity.

The six-episode Jung Hae-in Netflix series D.P. 2 is slated to premiere on July 28, 2023.

