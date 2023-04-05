Choi Hyun-wook and Seol In-ah are confirmed to star in the upcoming drama Sparkling Watermelon

On April 5, 2023, tvN confirmed Choi Hyun-wook, Seol In-ah, Ryeoun, and Shin Eun-soo for the upcoming fantasy and coming-of-age drama Sparkling Watermelon. The four actors will be playing the lead characters in the upcoming drama.

Choi Hyun-wook's upcoming time travel and fantasy drama delves into the life of a model student who visits a music store and slips into time travel. He goes back in time and forms friendships with like-minded people who love music like him. The production channel tvN describes the protagonist as CODA (child of a deaf adult) as he was raised by his hearing-impaired parents.

Needless to say, the storyline and star-studded cast of the upcoming fantasy drama has raised considerable anticipation among K-drama fans.

Choi Hyun-wook will play the role of Lee-chan, who is in love with Se-kyung in Sparkling Watermelon

According to Asiawiki, the show will focus on the lives of the four main leads, Ryeoun, Choi Hyun-wook, Seol In-ah, and Shin Eun-soo, who will play the roles of high school students Eun-gyeol, Lee-chan, Cheong-ah, and Se-kyeong respectively in the upcoming drama Sparkling Watermelon.

Ryeoeun will portray the role of a model student, Eun-gyeol, who lives a double life. Being a CODA, he is the only person who can hear in his family. Eun-gyeol studies diligently during the day but embarks on the journey of his dream life by night by transforming himself into the guitarist of a band.

However, things take a surprising turn for him when he visits a music store and gets caught up in a time-travelling journey where he ends up meeting high schoolers who live with him, including Lee-chan, Cheong-ah, and Se-kyung. Cheong-ah, the character played by Choi Hyun-wook, is an easy-going student who lives at his grandmother’s boarding house along with older students. He shares the same interest in music as Eun-gyeol.

While time traveling, Eun-gyeol meets Lee-chan and forms a band with him, which they call "Watermelon Sugar." They are joined by two other members, including Cheong-ah and Se-kyung. Lee-chan has a secret crush on the goddess of Seowon Arts High School, Se-kyung, the character played by Seol In-ah.

Se-kyung is famous among her high school classmates and neighboring schools because of her beauty, and Lee-chan will try everything in his power to woo Se-kyung, as he is madly in love with her. The show chronicles how Eun-gyeol will form a friendship with the trio and find a new meaning in life.

Meanwhile, Shin Eun-soo will be playing the character of Cheong-ah, who suffers from hearing impairment and comes across as cold and uninterested in anyone. This is because she is often the victim of mean tricks in life. However, she feels alive when she sings and dances with her fellow bandmates in Watermelon Sugar.

The upcoming show will be helmed by director Son Jung-hyun, famous for his projects including When My Love Blooms and Mental Coach Jegal and will be penned by screenwriter Jin Soo-wan, who is famous for hit projects including Kill Me, Heal Me, Chicago Typewriter, and others.

More about Choi Hyun-wook and Seol In-ah

Rising Korean actor Choi Hyun-wook won the Best New Actor award at the SBS Drama Awards for starring in Racket Boys and Taxi Driver. The actor, who is managed by GoldMedalist agency, is gaining popularity among K-drama fans for his unique roles.

Choi Hyun-wook recently starred in the drama Weak Hero Class One, which gained him a lot of appreciation from fans. He is confirmed to star in D.P. season 2 and the drama Hi Cookie.

Meanwhile, under the GoldMedalist agency since 2022, Seol In-ah gained recognition after starring in dramas such as Strong Woman Do Bong Soon and School 2017. She once again rose to international popularity after starring in the hit comedy drama A Business Proposal. The actress is currently starring in the historical drama Oasis.

Choi Hyun-wook's Sparkling Watermelon is slated to premiere in the second half of 2023.

