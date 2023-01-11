Choi Hyun-wook has been confirmed to join the second season of D.P.

Rising Korean actor Choi Hyun-wook has been confirmed to star in the upcoming second season of D.P.

On January 10, 2023, an insider from Choi Hyun-wook’s agency GOLDMEDALIST revealed that the actor will be starring in the second season of military drama D.P. When inquired about the role that he will play in the series, the source requested fans to watch the drama to know more, saying:

"Please check out his specific role through the drama."

Season one of D.P., which stands for Deserter Pursuit, sheds light on the bullying and discrimination prevalent in the South Korean military. The drama revolves around a soldier named Jun-ho who became a military defector while serving his tenure. He is then given the responsibility of chasing the "deserters," the soldiers who ran away while serving in the military.

It has been reported that Choi Hyun-wook will be portraying the role of Shin Ah-hwi.

Choi Hyun-wook will join Jung Hae-in and Koo Kyo-hwan in the upcoming season 2

bea 🌼 @haeinbub the cast of dp season 2 just keeps on getting better the cast of dp season 2 just keeps on getting better https://t.co/tMAqvOfaBE

Season one of Deserter Pursuit featured Jung Hae-in and Koo Kyo-hwan as the leading actors who played the roles of Ahn Joon-ho and Han Ho-yul, respectively. The characters Joon-ho and Ho-yul were assigned the task of catching runaway soldiers in the military.

The runaway soldiers were called "deserters" because they deserted their assigned duties and fled. Joon-ho, who always wondered why the deserters were abandoning their responsibilities, eventually found that bullying, harassment, and discrimination compelled them to run away like that.

It has been reported that Choi Hyun-wook is set to essay the role of Shin Ah-hwi, and will finish the episodes with Jung Hae-in, Koo Kyo-hwan, Kim Sung-kyu, and Song Seok-gu. Meanwhile, Ji Jin-hee and Kim Ji-hyun are the new faces joining the second season.

Shin Ah-hwi will probably help Jung Hae-in’s character and help develop the story further. Fans are excited to see the actor working alongside Jung Hae-in, Koo Kyo-hwan, and more. However, not many details have been revealed about his character.

ً @soheesthetics the cast lineup for DP season 2 is insane! jung haein , koo kyo hwan, kim sung kyung, son sukku & choi hyunwook is coming to slay together this year! the cast lineup for DP season 2 is insane! jung haein , koo kyo hwan, kim sung kyung, son sukku & choi hyunwook is coming to slay together this year! https://t.co/GJ1sQriEce

D.P. seasons one and two have been helmed by director Han Jun-hee. Choi Hyun-wook previously worked with director Han Jun-hee on the latest Wavve series, Weak Hero Class 1. Director Han Jun-hee had participated in the creation of the drama.

The first season of D.P. aired in 2021 with six episodes, and audiences loved the realistic portrayal of how the military works in South Korea. The drama was adapted from a webtoon called D.P Dog Day created by Kim Bo-tong.

Actor Choi Hyun-wook has impressed fans with his work in hit dramas including Twenty-Five, Twenty-One, Taxi Driver, Racket Boys, Jirisan, Taxi Driver season 1 and many others. The rising star continues to amaze viewers with his acting, as is the case with his latest series, Weak Hero Class 1.

Choi Hyun-wook received praise and appreciation for Weak Hero Class 1

Choi Hyun-wook recently starred in the Wavve original series Weak Hero Class 1, where he played the role of Ahn Soo-ho. The drama showcased the deep friendship between Ahn Soo-ho, Yeon Shi-eun, and Oh Beom-seok, who tackled and fought bullies with all their strength.

Actor Choi Hyun-woo’s portrayal of Soo-ho has been loved by fans, and they are patiently waiting for the announcement of season 2 of Weak Hero Class 1. Soo-ho’s deep love for his friends and desire to do anything to protect them have won over viewers' hearts.

The second season of D.P. is currently in the post-production stage and is slated to premiere in 2023.

Choi Hyun-woo is reportedly confirmed to star in the upcoming drama Hi Cookie alongside Nam Ji-hyun.

Poll : 0 votes