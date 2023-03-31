Nam Ji-hyun and Choi Hyun-wook to star in new fantasy drama, Hi Cookie

Nam Ji-hyun, Choi Hyun-wook, and Kim Moo-yeol are confirmed to star in a new fantasy drama, Hi Cookie. The majority of the details are under wraps, however, the production team behind the upcoming drama have revealed the prominent cast and character details.

Hi Cookie is a fantasy drama revolving around an elite school and a set of dangerous homemade cookies. The drama will primarily focus on a woman who jumps into the drench to save her little sister.

The broadcast details, crew, and release date will be announced later. Meanwhile, it has been reported that Youth of May director Song Min-yeop will direct Hi Cookie.

Nam Ji-hyun, Choi Hyun-wook, Kim Moo-yeol, and Jung Da-bin to be seen in Arc Media's new K-drama Hi Cookie

On March 30, Arc Media, the production company who was also involved with Youth of May, shared details on the upcoming high-teen fantasy drama, Hi Cookie. It will star Nam Ji-hyun, Choi Hyun-wook, Kim Moo-yeol, and Jung Da-bin in prominent roles.

Little Women fame Nam Ji-hyun will take on the role of Choi Soo-young, a temporary factory worker who quit school and started looking after her household at the age of 18. She makes an irrational decision to jump into the swamp after her younger sibling gets in trouble because of the homemade cookie.

The actress is widely known for her roles in Suspicious Partner, The Witch's Diner, and 100 Days My Prince.

Choi Hyun-wook will play Seo Ho-soo, an intelligent and top-of-the-class student at Jeonghan High School, the best private school in South Korea. Despite his personal problems, Ho-soo tries to focus only on his studies, but often becomes a victim of his rich classmates.

The 21-year-old actor is known for his brilliant performances in hit dramas like Weak Hero Class 1&2, Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Racket Boys, and more,

Kim Moo-yeol will play an underground college admissions consultant, Yoo Sung-pil. He is infamous for bringing out the best in a student through various methods, both legal and illegal. Sung-pil is a mysterious character since he voluntarily joined Jeonghan High School and asked to be the consultant for the senior class.

Kim is known for his participation in popular K-dramas including Sweet Home season 1 &2, Juvenile Justice, Trolley, and Grid.

Lastly, Jung Da-bin, who is known for Extracurricular and Live On, will take on the role of So-young's younger sister, who gets into trouble after intaking the homemade cookie. The resemblance between Da-bin and Nam Ji-hyun is uncanny, and it seems like they are the perfect choice to play sisters.

