Netflix gears up for the return of Sweet Home, D.P., and The Glory

Three blockbuster K-dramas are set to make their return soon with new seasons on Netflix.

Sweet Home, which became an international sensation with the first season, is returning with its season 2 after a hiatus of three years. On a similar note, Netflix’s hit K-drama D.P. (Desert Pursuit), which aired in 2021, is also set to release its second installment this year.

Unlike other shows, the third K-drama which is making its comeback is a Netflix original. The recent two-part K-drama, The Glory, which has taken the world by storm since its release in December 2022 is gearing up for its second part, which will tentatively premiere in March this year.

The upcoming season of Sweet Home will premiere in the final quarter of the year, while part 2 of D.P. is scheduled to air sometime between July and September.

What to expect from the upcoming seasons of Sweet Home, D.P., and The Glory on Netflix

The new year seems more promising than ever with the latest confirmation from Netflix regarding the return of three eagerly awaited K-dramas, namely Sweet Home, D.P. and The Glory. To gear up for the return of these awaited shows, here is a brief synopsis of the first season of the show and an insight into what to expect from the upcoming season.

Sweet Home

The oldest show on the list, Sweet Home is an adaptation of an eponymous webtoon. The horror-thriller K-drama is based on the zombie-apocalypse trope.

It tells the tale of a high school student who lives alone and moves into a new apartment at a time when monsters begin to break out among humans and the tenants of the flat are trapped within the building.

Season 2 will have a slew of familiar faces, including Song Kang, Lee Si-young, Lee Jin-wook, Park Gyu-young, Go Min-si, and more.

Movie Menfess @moviemenfes Mvs 'SWEET HOME 2' FIRST STILL CUTS GUYS! AIRING ON NETFLIX (Q4) Mvs 'SWEET HOME 2' FIRST STILL CUTS GUYS! AIRING ON NETFLIX (Q4) https://t.co/asMP3DfF5B

Hyun Soo (Song Kang) was detained by the military after narrowly fleeing the Green Home, while Sang Wook (Lee Jin-wook) made an appearance, his burn scars having healed.

New characters played by Yoo Oh-sung, Oh Jung-se, Kim Moo-yeol, and Jung Jin-young will be introduced in the upcoming season, heightening interest in how Lee Kyung (Lee Si-young), Eun Yoo (Go Min-si), and Ji Soo (Park Gyu-young) will fare in a world full of monsters.

D.P.

The reappearance of Jung Hae-in as An Jun-ho in D.P. 2 was also promised by Netflix.

D.P. is another webtoon-inspired series that follows a specialized military unit on the hunt for deserters. Season 2 will include the return of director Han Jun-hee from Season 1, as well as primary actors Jung Hae-in and Goo Kyo-hwan as the D.P. unit pair An Jun-ho and Han Ho-yeol.

The Glory

The latest blockbuster revenge K-drama, The Glory, follows the story of a bullied elementary school student who, in order to exact her revenge, becomes the homeroom teacher of the bully's daughter.

The show features Lee Do-hyun as the multifaceted male lead Joo Yeo-jung and Song Hye-kyo as the revenge-driven protagonist Moon Dong-eun.

The exact dates of the release of these shows are yet to be confirmed by Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes