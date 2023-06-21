On June 19, 2023, the official trailer of the C-drama Sweet Games starring NCT's Winwin was released. While fans found the entirety of the trailer entertaining and intriguing, one particular aspect of it became the talk of the town. Winwin's steamy performance with his co-actress, He Hongshan, garnered the most attention from the fans.

ؘ @sichengupdate Sweet Games Trailer with english subtitles

While the idol has showcased many of his skills and talents through his presence in the music industry, the perspective they gained about him through the short glimpse of his acting debut naturally excited fans. Given that not many expected him to roll out a romantic character, fans are eagerly looking forward to the C-dramas release as they continue to freak out about Winwin's performance in the trailer.

〰️〰️ @soonyunqi

speaking of #SweetGames ... there's no way I won't catch feelings in that situation. now i know why im not an actress. God gave me an ugly face for a reason🤣

Fans go feral over the steamy performance of NCT's Winwin for his upcoming C-drama, Sweet Games

People have been aware that NCT's Winwin would be starring in a C-drama since last year, given his schedules in China and his respective absence in much of NCT and WayV's promotions. While much about the series was still not revealed to the fans, as more and more promotional content rolled out, Winwin's acting gradually thrilled the fans.

Sweet Games is a Chinese Drama that revolves around Yan Yue, played by Winwin, a voice-dubbing actor, and An-ran, played by Ho Hongshan, an ambitious female entrepreneur. The story grows as the two characters meet, and love inevitably blooms between them. As the trailer for Sweet Games, otherwise known as 25 Hours of Love, landed on the internet, fans went feral over the same.

kesha bean ☕️ @marvelousuh Just fell to my hands and knees 🧎🏽‍♀️

☁️ @cloudwinwin BOYFRIEND WINWIN FROM MY DREAMS

〰️〰️ @soonyunqi



WINWIN Sweet Games Trailer

#25小时恋爱 #SweetGames i dont know what should i do with my life...WINWIN Sweet Games Trailer

aura ☄️ WACTOR🌟 i miss 7 dream @dscyongsqin CDRAMA VIDS TWEETING A WINWIN DRAMA TRAILER :'))) NEVER THIUGHT THIS DAY WOULD COME! I WON!

ً @wenhanbff winwin actor is finally here we will be seated

☁️ @cloudwinwin SWEET GAMES TRAILER OMG WINWIN I CANT WAIT I GOT BUTTERFLIES JUST LOOKING AT THIS IM GONNA CRY ALL DAY I CANT WAIT FOR ITS RELEASE

They were not only impressed by the idol's remarkable acting, despite it being his debut work but were also naturally shocked by the intimate scenes between the two leads. As fans commonly agree on the fact that NCT's Winwin radiates boyfriend energy, they can't wait to see it materialize in his upcoming Chinese drama, Sweet Games.

In other news, fans also celebrated the long-awaited comeback of WayV, which included all members. Given that the group was inactive with their musical release as their former member, Lucas, was on a hiatus, and Winiwin was busy with the filming of his upcoming series, the news of their comeback received an enthusiastic response from the fans. The album was well-received for its unique and intriguing concept, which the seven-piece group executed brilliantly.

WayV rolled out their fourth extended play, Phantom, on December 22, 2022, which was rolled out soon after Winwin's return from China. Fans loved seeing the idol promoting the Phantom album due to his long absence from the NCT's schedules. Additionally, NCT's Winwin has also been active otherwise with his recent Therapy Day YouTube video released last month, where the idol went around doing calming activities in the Seoul Forest.

With yet another schedule set in place for him as Sweet Games slates its release, fans can hardly wait for the promotional content that would have NCT's Winwin participating.

