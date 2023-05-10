On May 10, 2023, following the shocking news of NCT's Lucas leaving WayV and NCT, a netizen took to social media to reveal a picture of the idol hanging out with his former group member, NCT's Winwin, at a Korean Hanwoo (Premium Beef) restaurant in Cheongdam-dong. The picture was taken on April 3, 2023, as stated by the netizen, and showcased the two standing at the billing counter.

This was the same restaurant where NCT's Jaehyun ate with his 97-line friends earlier this year. While the netizen who posted the image originally visited to find Jaehyun's autograph at the restaurant, they were left with Winwin's instead.

Fans of the idols were warmed to see that the two still hanging out with each other despite the heat around Lucas' departure from WayV and NCT.

Netizens express mixed feelings over NCT's Lucas and Winwin hanging out together

After the netizen initially spotted NCT's Lucas and Winwin together at the Hanwoo restaurant, they decided against posting about the same since it felt like a breach of the artists' privacy.

However, with controversies surrounding the idol as well as the recent announcement of Lucas leaving WayV and NCT to embark on his solo career, the netizen felt that it was time for them to share the information about the former member of NCT.

Along with uploading the image of the two artists, the netizen also wrote a few lines expressing their stance,

"I decided that the statute of limitations had expired, so I tweeted. On the third of April, when I went to Korea in search of Jaehyun's autography in a famous meat restaurant, I had an encounter with Lucas and Winwin. And Winwin signed for me. It's an heirloom. I hope that the two can shine on your paths."

Upon hearing the news, many rejoiced about the same. Given that several people anticipated that the tension surrounding NCT's Lucas leaving WayV and NCT might've disrupted the relationship between him and the members, they were more than happy to see the two still stay close to each other and continue to spend quality time together.

However, some criticism has also emerged due to the still ongoing conflicts and debates on the innocence of Lucas for everything he was accused of back in 2021. While there were quite a handful of supportive reactions from fans who were delighted with the idols' recent hangout session, there were many who weren't happy about it.

Some fans not only criticized Winwin for not severing his connections with Lucas, but they also expressed that they want WayV and Lucas to henceforth maintain distance from each other.

However, given that NCT's Lucas will continue to be housed under SM Entertainment and kickstart his solo career under the same agency that manages WayV and NCT, several fans are positive that their relationship will continue to flourish.

NCT's Lucas writes a handwritten letter announcing his departure from NCT and WayV

Following SM Entertainment's shocking statement release on May 10 explaining that NCT's Lucas will no longer continue his participation in the schedules and promotions of NCT and WayV, the artist took to his personal Instagram account where he released a handwritten letter to fans expressing his stance about his departure.

Here's what his message reads,

"Hello, this is Lucas. Today I have an important announcement to share with you. After much deliberation and reflection, I have made the difficult decision to part ways with the groups NCT and WayV. I sincerely feel sorry for the members, and it is with a heavy heart that I leave behind a long-standing friendship."

NCT's Lucas continued to express his past memories and experience with his fellow group members, sharing,

"It has been nearly 8 years since I first joined the members, and I am deeply grateful for their care and support. I will cherish these memories and never forget. I hope that the members will remember me as Huang Xuxi, not just Lucas. I genuinely love them and will always support them from the bottom of my heart."

He continued with a token of gratitude and shared the hardships that marked his decision,

"It took considerable time for me to reach this decision, and I believe this is the right decision for the good of all. Moving forward, I intend to muster the courage to face the fans who have been waiting for me and to pursue individual endeavors. I believe the best way to repay the fans who support me is by continuing to deliver outstanding performances."

NCT's Lucas concluded the letter saying,

"I will strive to become a more mature Huang Xuxi and an even better Lucas. Lastly, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all the fans and everyone who has continually supported me."

Given that the decision was a mutual one between the parties and was arrived at by taking into consideration opinions of all the members, fans are trying their best to come to terms with it, and they wish the idol good luck for his future endeavors. Additionally, they also hope for more interactions between NCT's Lucas and his former group members.

