8 must-watch romantic Chinese dramas on Netflix: Lighter and Princess, Love is Sweet and more

Whether it be Korean dramas or Chinese dramas on Netflix, the stories are always riveting and the casting is immaculate. Lately, the demand for Chinese dramas on Netflix have skyrocketed for their rise in larger-than-life productions, with the global audience embracing Chinese dramas on Netflix with much fervor.

When it comes to the production quality of Chinese dramas on Netflix, no aspect is overlooked. Moroever, the immense demand for exceptional content in mainland China fuels intense competition among production companies, driving them to invest in creating top-tier sets, costumes, and the overall quality.

Besides, incorporating the Chinese dramas on Netflix into your Mandarin learning journey can be immensely beneficial as it combines audiovisual content. It also offers a glimpse into Chinese pop culture, providing a realistic representation of spoken Chinese in everyday scenarios.

1) Meteor Garden

This Chinese drama on Netflix is probably the most recommended one for beginners due to its familiar storyline, cast, and social genre. Meteor Garden is a beloved adaptation of the popular Japanese manga Hana Yori Dango. It tells a captivating story of a strong-willed, ordinary girl named Shan Cai who enters an elite university dominated by a group of wealthy and influential students known as F4.

By watching Meteor Garden, you'll gain valuable insights into Chinese culture, particularly relationships, societal norms, and the lives of affluent youth. The Chinese drama on Netflix features a talented cast, including well-known actors such as Shen Yue and Dylan Wang. Moreover, the chemistry between the characters, the intriguing plot twists, and the emotional rollercoaster will leave you wanting more.

2) Lighter and Princess

For all the coding and programming enthusiasts out there, this is Chinese drama on Netflix will be a satisfying watch. The story revolves around two programmers and has all the elements of a good girl bad boy attraction trope. Li Xun, a skilled computer programming student, proceeds her everyday life with a logical and detached perspective, viewing it as a vast computer program.

Zhu Yun, on the other hand, is a conscientious and innocent college freshman who feels intrigued and wary of Li Xun's disruptive nature. Despite their initial clashes, they begin to appreciate their time together. However, their budding romance faces a significant challenge when a life-changing event threatens to tear them apart. This is one of the Chinese dramas on Netflix that trended on social media for a long time due to the main lead's on-screen chemistry despite their bickering.

3) A love So Beautiful

In this Chinese drama, viewers follow the journey of Chen Xiao Xi and Jiang Chen, both of whom are childhood friends but have contrasting personalities. Xiao Xi is a carefree aspiring artist, while Jiang Chen is the enigmatic heartthrob of their high school, seemingly uninterested in everything around him. As they navigate the challenges of growing up, both individually and as friends, they must confront their personal lives and the evolving dynamics of their relationship.

A Love So Beautiful is one of the Chinese dramas on Netflix that had a great reception in China, accumulating an impressive viewership of nearly 5.5 billion across various streaming platforms. As it is, this has inspired a Korean remake of the C-drama, showcasing its popularity and cross-cultural appeal.

4) Put Your Head On My Shoulder

This Chinese drama on Netflix has all the romantic comedy elements. Situ Mo, a graduating student, has always followed a meticulously planned life trajectory. However, as she stands at the brink of adulthood, she starts to question the predetermined and limited path ahead of her. Luckily, her monotonous routine takes an unexpected turn when she crosses paths with Gu Weiyi, a physics major.

Through a series of serendipitous events, they find themselves unintentionally becoming roommates As a result, this sparks a delightful disruption to Situ Mo's everyday existence.

5) Falling into your smile

Falling into Your Smile is one of the 2021 Chinese dramas on Netflix that was based on a novel by Qing Mei. This show leads viewers to the world of Esports, pro gaming world of competition, and exploring online shikigami characters.

The drama revolves around the fiercely competitive world of esports, particularly focusing on the ZGDX OPL team, renowned for their unparalleled skills and a legion of dedicated female fans. Enter Tong Yao, a small-sized girl with a penchant for lollipops. Despite being a novice amateur player, she possesses an exceptional talent for the OPL game.

This Chinese drama on Netflix delves into the thrilling world of esports while highlighting the challenges and triumphs of Tong Yao as she breaks barriers in a male-dominated field.

6) Love is Sweet

Among the vast list of Chinese dramas on Netflix, Love is Sweet is the perfect romantic comedy that have tropes like childhood-friends-turned-lovers, office romance, and everything-in-between. This story focuses on Jiang Jun, a determined and independent woman who reunites with her childhood friend, Ma Yuanshuai, in a professional setting. However, their roles have changed, and they now find themselves as rivals.

However, when her father unexpectedly passes away, Jiang Jun faces a pivotal crossroad in her life. As one of the captivating Chinese dramas on Netflix, it not only delves into Jiang Jun's professional journey but also explores her pursuit of love and the obstacles she must overcome.

7) Love 020

Love O2O is among the delightful Chinese dramas on Netflix that is adapted from Gu Man's novel, Just One Smile Is Very Alluring. The story sees Bei Weiwei, a renowned online game player, and Xiao Nai, a computer engineering major. As a computer science student, Bei Weiwei becomes enamored not just with Xiao Nai's charming appearance. However, he also hss his exceptional skills in an online game that she is equally passionate about.

When Xiao Nai discovered Bei Weiwei's interest, he goes beyond by showcasing not only his remarkable gaming talents but also his efforts to win her heart in both the virtual and real world. Likewise, this series showcases their endearing relationship as they navigate the world of gaming and romance, creating a delightful and heartwarming tale.

8) Eternal Love

There are several reasons to watch this drama on Netflix since Eternal Love offers an enchanting storyline set in a fantasy world based on Chinese mythology. It follows the love story between a deity and a mortal woman who are fated to be entangled in a complex web of love, destiny, and sacrifice.

Eternal Love has gained immense popularity both in China and internationally. Over the years, the show has garnered a dedicated fanbase and has been praised for its storytelling, performances, and production quality. By watching this drama, you become a part of a cultural phenomenon and can engage in discussions and fandom surrounding the series.

With a wide range of options available, these Chinese dramas on Netflix offer compelling storylines, beautifully portrayed relationships, and an immersion into Chinese culture. Whether you're drawn to modern love stories, historical romances, or fantasy tales, Netflix provides a diverse selection that will satisfy your romantic cravings.

