"A musical collaboration dreams are made of": Fans swoon over BLACKPINK's Jennie & Lee Hyori performing 'Miss Korea' on the Red Carpet show

BLACKPINK's Jennie's performances on the music talk show The Seasons - Lee Hyori's Red Carpet, recently became the talk of the town. The much-awaited appearance was initially revealed on January 2 by Herald POP and fans learned that Jennie would be the first guest to grace the show.

The premiere, which released on January 5, saw the BLACKPINK member perform her second solo track You & Me for the first time on a television broadcast. As much as Jennie was hailed for her singing skills, fans were delighted to see her share the stage with singer-producer and industry veteran, Lee Hyori.

BLACKPINK's Jennie performed an alluring rendition of the latter's famous song, Miss Korea, and Lee Hyori joined her about halfway through the track. Apart from the duo's rapport, which was evident through their conversations, their on-stage dynamic was also hailed by netizens.

Fans delighted to see Lee Hyori "passing the Miss Korea crown" down to BLACKPINK's Jennie during performance on the Red Carpet show

KBS 2TV's late-night music talk show - The Seasons - is a year-long program, featuring four distinct hosts in rotation. It boasts musicians spanning a wide range of genres as guests and showcases in-depth interviews and live performances, while also including non-musicians who are interested in music.

The show has so far featured Jay Park (season 1), Choi Jung-hoon of Jannabi (season 2), and AKMU (season 3) as hosts, with Lee Hyori as the latest host for season 4. Meanwhile, Jennie joined the ranks of previous guests including BTS' j-hope, (G)I-DLE's Minnie, SHINee's Taemin, MAMAMOO+, and more.

Apart from diving into conversation with Lee Hyori, BLACKPINK's Jennie also displayed her dancing skills and vocals. Additionally, she proposed a duet with the host as she was set to sing Miss Korea, and Lee Hyori replied, "If you sing first, I'll join in if I can."

In a heartwarming turn of events, Lee Hyori caught Jennie by surprise, bestowing her with the title of bestowing her the title of "Miss Korea" at the end of the song. This compliment not only made Jennie smile but also made fans gush about the moment on social media.

Clips of BLACKPINK's Jennie performing You & Me and Miss Korea on The Seasons - Lee Hyori's Red Carpet went viral online and fans hailed her for her skills.

Fans were also over the moon when BLACKPINK's Jennie revealed on Lee Hyori's Red Carpet that she is planning to roll out her first full-length solo album in 2024. Furthermore, she also made headlines when she launched her own label ODDATELIER (OA) on December 24, 2023.

For the unversed, BLACKPINK, comprising members including Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa will go on functioning as a YG Entertainment group. However, the members have not signed individual contracts with the agency in pursuit of their artistic freedom.