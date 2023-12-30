BLACKPINK's Jennie's new label ODD ATELIER reportedly welcomes two former YG Entertainment managers

BLACKPINK member Jennie has been garnering attention for her solo endeavors as she recently established her new management agency, ODD ATELIER. According to a report made by a South Korean media agency, two managers who previously worked with the SOLO singer have quit YG Entertainment to join hands with her label.

An industry spoke to Maeil Business Daily about the new agency and its formation. They said,

“When Jennie established the one-man agency 'ODD ATELIER', she decided to work with managers from her YG days, who know her the best and have been with her for a long time."

Reportedly, one of the YG Entertainment managers worked at the director level, and the second worked as a road manager. Both have been working with the How You Like That singer throughout her K-pop career, so they moved to the new agency to continue working with her.

“My best friend, Mom, I love you”: BLACKPINK's Jennie on her relationship with her mother and the foundation of ODD ATELIER

Following the media reports, it is said that ODD ATELIER will bring something out of the box, innovative activities that have never been seen before. ODD ATELIER is a label co-founded by the You & Me singer and her mother.

According to the industry insider, here is how she described her relationship with her mother and the formation of the agency,

“ODD ATELIER" is a label co-founded by Jennie and her mother last month. With the managers joining her, Jennie formed a team that knows her well and can provide full support, fitting the profile of a one-man agency. She xexpressed her unique affection for her mother, "My best friend. Mom, I love you.”

BLACKPINK's Jennie's solo activities

On December 29, YG Entertainment confirmed that the quartet members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have not signed individual contracts with the agency. However, BLACKPINK’s group activities will continue under its parent agency.

Previously, the Pink Venom singer officially confirmed the establishment of her brand new agency through her Instagram. This created much fan anticipation as she hinted towards exciting solo activities and asked for her fans’ continuous love.

Moreover, the BLACKPINK rapper is all geared up to make her appearance on tvN's new variety show titled Apartment 404. The show is directed by renowned director Jung Chul-min, widely popular in South Korea for shows like Sixth Sense, Village Survival, the Eight, and Running Man.

While the production recruits guests, famous comedians Yoo Jae-suk and Yang Se-chan, K-drama Moving actors Lee Jung-ha and Cha Tae Hyun, and My Mister star Oh Na-ra have confirmed joining the cast line-up.

Showcasing intriguing missions performed by the guests trapped in an apartment, the show's release date is yet to be scheduled. However, it is anticipated to be aired in 2024.