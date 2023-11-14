"It's over isn't it": BLACKPINK fans discover Lisa's manager no longer works for YG, intensifying rumors of her not renewing exclusive contract

A recent LinkedIn update of BLACKPINK's Lisa's manager seemingly indicates that the idol may be on her way out of long-time agency YG Entertainment. On November 14, BLINKs discovered that Alice Kang, Lisa's long-time manager at YG Entertainment, left the management in October 2023 based on a recent update on her LinkedIn profile.

This update has sparked mixed concerns regarding BLACKPINK's future with YG Entertainment, further intensifying rumors that the diamond maknae, as she is fondly called, may not renew her exclusive contract with YG Entertainment.

Rumors are rife in the market that BLACKPINK members - Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa may part ways with their home agency, YG Entertainment, and are currently battling fierce contract negotiations with their former agency. With fans discovering that Alice Kang has left YG Entertainment, it is truly over, and all BLINKs have to wait for is an official announcement.

Lisa's fans discuss the possibility of her future after her manager's departure from YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK members' exclusive contracts with YG Entertainment, their home agency, ended on August 7, 2023. For the past three months, BLINKs have patiently been waiting to determine whether the members have renewed their official contracts or left YG Entertainment.

Concerned fans have been closely monitoring BLACKPINK members and YG Entertainment's recent activities, hoping to find a clue. The breakthrough happened when BLINKs discovered that Alice Kang, Lisa's personal manager, left YG Entertainment in October 2023.

According to Ms Kang's LinkedIn profile, she has been affiliated with YG Entertainment for over five years as a senior manager, particularly serving as a personal manager to the MONEY singer.

Kang began working with YG Entertainment and BLACKPINK in October 2018, two years after their debut. After the recent discovery, BLINKs have launched a discussion regarding Lisa's future and the various possibilities.

Some fans feel the singer has left YG Entertainment for good, and her manager, too, wants to go her separate way. Some others feel that Alice Kang and the MONEY singer plan to set up their own management, with the former exclusively managing Lisa.

A third possibility is that Alice Kang intends to help the LALISA singer expand her activities in the U.S. as she formerly managed business deals in North America and Europe, according to the job description on her LinkedIn profile. Here are some reactions from BLINKs:

Interestingly, BLINKs have also discovered that Jennie's personal manager, Alison Chang, left YG Entertainment co-incidentally in October 2023, similar to Alice Kang.

Fans, however, believe this cannot be a coincidence, and it might be related to Jennie and the MONEY singer allegedly leaving their home management and not renewing their exclusive contract for the second time.

YG Entertainment shares a fresh update on BLACKPINK's contract renewal

On November 14, YG Entertainment shared a fresh update on BLACKPINK's exclusive contract. In a statement shared via major Korean media outlets, including Sports Chosun, YG stated that it is still negotiating the exclusive contract with members.

"We are negotiating with the artists regarding their exclusive contracts. The final outcome will be revealed through the document regarding major management issues related to investments."

Rumors are rife that BLACKPINK members are not renewing their exclusive contract with YG Entertainment and going their separate ways, barring Rosé, who has reportedly decided to stay with the company.

It is reportedly believed that Jennie and Jisoo plan to set up their own one-man agencies while the LALISA singer will sign with an American company. However, YG Entertainment denied these claims and shared that they are still working on the contract negotiations.