"First K-POP soloist": Fans ecstatic as BLACKPINK Lisa makes history by becoming the only K-soloist inductee into the Billions Club series on Spotify

BLACKPINK Lisa made history on November 14, 2023, as she became the first K-pop solo artist to be inducted into Spotify's Billions Club. The music streaming platform announced that Lisa will be the next artist to be featured in their Billions Club series, which will stream on November 15, 2023. The artist has earned this feat after exceeding one billion plays with her smash song Money.

The BLACKPINK rapper and singer sent her fans into a frenzy as she uploaded the teaser clip on her Instagram story, while Spotify posted the same on their official Twitter account (now X). Soon enough, her fans, aka BLINKs, rejoiced, calling this an iconic moment for the fandom and the artist. One fan even tweeted and wrote,

"HOW PROUD I AM OF YOU LISA! First K-POP Female Act and First K-POP soloist to hit this milestone!"

In 2021, Spotify introduced the Billions Club playlist as a way to monitor all tracks that have surpassed one billion plays on the platform. Due to the devoted fans of artists and their astute marketing teams, 511 songs have reached this milestone as of November 2023.

"Well deserved for the queen": Fans euphoric as Lisa achieves a historic win as the first for both K-pop solo act and Asian female act

The rapper and main dancer from the global sensation BLACKPINK has been away from the limelight for a brief period of time. After concluding the BORN PINK World Tour in September 2023, alongside her group members, Lisa managed to make history on her own, as she performed at the prestigious and legendary burlesque in Paris, The Crazy Horse Cabaret on September 28, 2023.

Since then, the idol had reportedly been on a vacation with her mother and a few close friends, as she took a short break after a hectic year of activities.

However, as the news of her latest achievement made its way online, her fans are over the moon and eager to congratulate her. The single Money, which made it possible for her to achieve this feat, is a B-side from her debut solo EP Lalisa, which was released in September 2021.

Additionally, the BLACKPINK member is also the first K-pop female act, the first Asian female act, and the first Thai act, alongside the first K-pop solo act, to receive a "1 Billion streams" plaque from Spotify and be featured on the Billion Club Series on Spotify.

Meanwhile, the Money rapper will have an important role to play in the fourth episode of Spotify's Billions Club Series. She will be demonstrating her culinary prowess and getting well-deserved praise for her ground-breaking achievement. This episode gives viewers a special opportunity to see a new side of the BLACKPINK idol, who will combine her culinary proficiency with her musical prowess.

Fans are lavishing praise on the BLACKPINK rapper, calling her an "amazing artist," and congratulating her for her triumph on social media.

Apart from the BLACKPINK rapper, other artists to have featured on the Billions Club Series on Spotify include Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, and Post Malone. The fourth episode featuring Lisa will be streamed on November 15, on Spotify's Billions Club.

Meanwhile, speculations regarding the contract renewal of the Money rapper with YG Entertainment have raised concerns among BLINKs and investors. Additionally, BLACKPINK members Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé are reported to have not renewed their contracts with the company as well.