“My Girl”: Fans swoon as BLACKPINK’s Lisa flaunts her looks in the latest vacation photos on her Instagram

Lisa of BLACKPINK set Instagram ablaze as she uploaded the latest pictures from her vacation on October 21, 2023. The Money rapper is on vacation with her mother after having one of the busiest years of her career. During the group's BORN PINK World Tour, which started on October 15, 2022, and was concluded on September 17, 2023, Lisa toured across 34 countries and performed on 66 shows.

In the latest pictures on her Instagram profile, the Money rapper uploaded a few pictures with her mom, a photo from a cruise, and many more. Her fans—who are also known as BLINKs—were overjoyed to see the idol enjoying her much-deserved vacation. Furthermore, a fan and an X user, @LSLe0120, commented "My Girl" and expressed their happiness.

Furthermore, in the same post, she also added a photo from Las Vegas where the BLACKPINK rapper can be seen standing right next to a $8 million private jet and posing for the camera.

"Imagine going on a summer vacation with Lisa": Fans are swooning over the new images from her vacation

Lisa has had a packed schedule with numerous BORN PINK world tour shows, along with appearing for the Bulgari event in May 2023, which marked the introduction of the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry line. The BLACKPINK idol has been working nonstop since she attended the pop-up by Celine and Paris Fashion Week in May.

Furthermore, her fans are well aware of the ongoing rife between YG Entertainment and the BLACKPINK members as none of the girls have renewed their contracts with the company, as per reports by Seoul Sports and NEWS1. On top of that, Lisa also made history by performing at the prestigious burlesque in Paris, the Crazy Horse Cabaret.

Nevertheless, the BLINKs flooded X as they went gaga over Lisa's Instagram posts on October 21, 2023. A social media user, @missLalalisaa, tweeted that they were glad to see the Money rapper happy with her mom while others praised how ethereal she looked in those photos.

Meanwhile, on September 20, 2023, the overseas news outlet Star.setn claimed that an American musical company apparently made an offer of $37.7 million to the K-pop idol, in exchange for an exclusive deal. The contract that BLACKPINK had with YG Entertainment expired in August 2023.

Furthermore, the Money rapper was also spotted on September 24, 2023, leaving Seoul's Incheon airport for Paris without her manager or other members of the YG Entertainment crew. This fueled even more rumors that she was indeed not renewing her contract with YG Entertainment.

BLINKs—the fandom name of the fans of BLACKPINK—are waiting for the ball to drop and the members to officially announce their contract renewal decisions. However, they are also looking forward to what the BLACKPINK idols will release next.