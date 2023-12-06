BLACKPINK members' individual contract renewal gains attention as group activities confirmed, YG Entertainment responds

BLACKPINK's agency briefly commented on Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa's individual contracts. Fans celebrated a big win on December 6, 2023, as YG Entertainment finally confirmed that the members had signed a contract to continue group activities under the agency.

The agency and the girl group have been in the limelight for the contract renewal issue since the latter's 7th debut anniversary this year. Many fans are curious about individual members' contracts with YG Entertainment and other details like the duration of the contract and future comeback plans.

Regarding individual contract renewal, an official from the agency told TV Report:

"Discussions are still ongoing.”

"It is difficult to provide details": YG Entertainment on BLACKPINK members’ individual contract renewal, comeback plans, and group contract duration

YG Entertainment has finally confirmed the highly anticipated contract renewal of BLACKPINK as a group. On December 6, all four members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, signed a contract with the agency to continue group activities.

The K-pop girl group is taking over the world with its infectious music, and fans can not wait for them to make a comeback. Previously, the girls dropped their groundbreaking album BORN PINK in September 2022 and commenced their highly-grossing world tour shortly after.

Fans are looking forward to their comeback, as they signed a contract for group activities with their agency on December 6, 2023. While it is confirmed that the group intends to hold another world tour and is working on a new album, the agency shared no specific details regarding the same. Here is how an official from YG Entertainment responded,

"It is difficult to provide details [about the comeback schedule and contract duration]. Please, for now, kindly refer to the official statement.”

Many fans expressed their opinion on X (formerly Twitter) about the individual contracts of members with YG Entertainment since the group was surrounded by rumors of having previously signed contracts with other agencies.

Some fans expressed dissatisfaction with how the management company mistreated the group by releasing only a few songs in the past seven years of their career.

BLACKPINK members’ reaction to the contract renewal news

As BLINKs celebrated this moment on social media, the On The Ground singer Rosé took to Weverse to share her thoughts while expressing gratitude towards the fans. According to @blondiesolo on X, she said:

“BLACKPINK will always be together, don’t worry… let’s walk the flowery path together okay…!!!?? Always stay with us I love you."

On the other hand, the eldest member, Jisoo, shared a group photo of the quartet from their debut era with a heart on her Instagram Stories.