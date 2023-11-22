BLACKPINK Rosé hints at future activities by revealing her 2024 Bucket List in latest interview with W Korea

The gorgeous Rosé from BLACKPINK surprised fans when she made an appearance in W Korea with her cherished dog, Hank. She spoke about her future endeavors in a video with W Korea, even sharing some exciting news for 2024. Rosé disclosed four goals she hopes to achieve in 2024 instead of the three she was requested to write on her bucket list by W Korea.

The singer started her list with two things - she mentioned her intention to have a fansign event and fan meeting the next year.

The BLACKPINK singer disclosed that releasing an extensive collection of music is the next item on her bucket list. This further assured her fans that in the upcoming year, they can expect to hear new music projects from the artist.

Earlier this year, she had recorded a unique version of Stephen Sanchez's ballad, Until I Found You. Furthermore, she made her debut as a solo artist in 2021 with the songs On The Ground and Gone, but that was quite some time. Fans are now clamoring for her to release more solo material due to her distinctive voice and compositional abilities.

BLACKPINK Rosé's fourth wish from her 2024 Bucket List includes her pet dog, Hank

Even though the BLACKPINK megastar was asked by W Korea to share only three wishes from her 2024 Bucket List, the singer went ahead to mention a fourth wish.

The global sensation Rosé mentioned her desire to travel with Hank (her 3-year-old dog) and stated that it is the last thing she wants to do in her life. Meanwhile, W Korea stated that a forthcoming season's welcome will further include Rosé's adorable three-year-old dog, who is frequently by her side.

During her interview with W Korea, the BLACKPINK stunner donned the Yves Saint Laurent ensemble, which she had worn to LACMA 2023.

For the unversed, the BLACKPINK vocalist appeared on the LACMA 2023 red carpet on November 4, 2023, flaunting a handbag from the distinguished French fashion brand as well as the same ephemeral one-piece with floral patterns created by Anthony Vaccarello of Yves Saint Laurent, which Rosé paired with a stunning pair of black ankle-strap stilettos.

However, it was her stunning new hair color in the latest pictorial that grabbed fans' attention as they were overjoyed to see her boldly display a vivid blonde color mixed with a dramatic black ombre.

BLACKPINK speculated to continue group activities while each member's exclusive contract renewal status is still undetermined

The members continue to be preoccupied with their own projects, even as YG Entertainment has maintained its statement that negotiations with the members are still underway. However, on November 20, fans got another update regarding the group members' contract renewals.

Expand Tweet

As per the report by Munhwa Ilbo, the members have reportedly agreed to continue their group activities under the company. However, two of the group members haven't signed exclusive contracts with YG Entertainment, while the other two have reportedly signed with the company. As per Munhwa Ilbo, it is undetermined as to which members have decided to renew their exclusive contracts with the company.

However, as per Seoul Sports, Rosé has been speculated to have renewed her contract.

For the uninitiated, an exclusive contract means an artist's original works and their rights are only allowed to be sold, licensed, or transferred to the contractual party (here, YG Entertainment). When the artist signs an exclusive contract with a company, it means that the artist cannot sell it or provide a license of their work to a third party. Additionally, the contractual party receives the right of ownership and intellectual property rights (copyright) pertaining to the work.

Meanwhile, amidst ongoing speculations of the group's future with YG Entertainment, which has been going on for months, their fans have shown tremendous support towards the girls no matter what.