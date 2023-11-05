"Flowers don't tell, they show": Fans go gaga as BLACKPINK’s Rosé steals the spotlight at the LACMA GALA 2023

BLACKPINK Rosé made heads turn at the LACMA Art and Film Gala on November 4, 2023, in Los Angeles.

The vocalist from the famous K-Pop group showed up on the red carpet of LACMA 2023 flaunting an ethereal floral printed one-piece designed by Anthony Vaccarello of Yves Saint Laurent and a gorgeous pair of black ankle-strap stilettos, along with a purse from the same French luxury fashion house.

Fans of the On The Ground singer took to social media and praised the global megastar. A fan, @roseprotectrr, quoted Valentin Villedieu, a team member at Yves Saint Laurent, and wrote, "Flowers don't tell, they show."

Expand Tweet

Previously, during the LACMA 2022 event, BLACKPINK Rosé contributed to the red carpet by wearing an undone braid through her rose gold hair and having face-framing layers peep out from beneath a hood.

The worldwide ambassador for Saint Laurent looked amazing in the cut-out gown that displayed a stipulated mature red riding hood vibe. Furthermore, it was created by Anthony Vaccarello and included a flowing hood, ruched skirt, and crossed bodice that were all secured with a stylish choker.

"The main event": Fans lavish praise on BLACKPINK’s Rosé for mesmerizing everyone at the LACMA 2023

The LACMA Art+Film Gala serves as a fundraiser for the museum's projects, exhibitions, and programs while also honoring artists and filmmakers. The main goal of this event has been to increase the amount of film-based art that the museum offers.

BLACKPINK Rosé, standing up to the name she has earned in the fashion industry as a "style icon," stole the limelight as she walked on the red carpet amidst shuttering cameras as the global brand ambassador of Yves Saint Laurent. On the same chain of thoughts, it becomes crucial to highlight that she is also the global ambassador for the prestigious fine jewelry brand Tiffany & Co.

Amidst the ongoing contract renewal uncertainties for her and her group members with YG Entertainment, the LACMA Art and Film Gala 2023 appearance comes as a breath of fresh air for her devoted fans.

Fans rushed to X (formerly Twitter) to hail the global music and fashion icon and flood the social media platform with praise as a fellow X user, @zoro142rz, tweeted, "The main event—Rosé."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Additionally, artist Judy Baca, creator of unprecedented artworks that have stunned the Los Angeles communities for years and years, along with legendary American filmmaker David Fincher, were honored at LACMA on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

As co-chairs of the 2023 Art+Film Gala, actor Leonardo DiCaprio and trustee Eva Chow of LACMA have been leading representatives for the museum's film activities since 2011.

Additionally, the presenting sponsor of the yearly event, Gucci, maintains its priceless relationship with the museum, while Audi provided additional assistance for the gala.

In other news, the conversation between BLACKPINK's Rosé and Ron Perry, the Chairman and CEO of Columbia Records, that transpired during her September 2023 schedule for Paris Fashion Week went viral on the internet on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Although this was only a conjecture initially, fans solidified it when more information came to light that warranted attention. Rosé's Instagram account was recently followed by Jennifer Mallory, the head of Columbia Records, an American record label.

Furthermore, the idol has also been sighted with a number of executives and musicians from Columbia Records, which has stoked fan theories and suspicions even more. Fans couldn't help but wonder whether the idol was working on a solo album or release.