“We love you Rosé”: Fans lavish praise as the BLACKPINK star stuns everyone with her visuals at the Yves Saint Laurent Event

BLACKPINK Rosé stunned everyone in Paris during the Yves Saint Laurent fashion show in Paris on September 26, 2023. The megastar from the global phenomenon, BLACKPINK, appeared donning an outfit from Saint Laurent's fall/winter 2023 line that included cigarette-style slacks and a bold shirt in a checkered pattern, leaving spectators and paparazzi awestruck.

Expand Tweet

The iconic ensemble for Rosé was one of the carefully curated masterpieces from the luxury fashion brand. From the front, the blouse appeared to be rather straightforward, but the back developed into a dramatic train that ended just next to her black stilettos. The singer completed the look with a straightforward small purse and a belt for good measure.

Meanwhile, two of the largest scheduled shows in Paris, Dior and Saint Laurent, kicked off the festivities on Tuesday. Naturally, the latter brand skillfully curated a pretty star-studded guest list that featured, among others, Zoe Kravitz, Austin Butler, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Fans of BLACKPINK Rosé trended #ROSÉxSaintLaurent worldwide surpassing 1.3 million combined posts and taglines on Twitter within an hour

Notably, the BLACKPINK star didn’t just steal the entire show but also had her hashtag trend worldwide in less than an hour of her appearance at the Saint Laurent event.

Fans of the BLACKPINK member hailed the global music icon, as her presence was felt not only on the streets of Paris but the waves of her influence swept up the entire world. Furthermore, apart from garnering a lot of attention for the past couple of weeks regarding her and her team members’ contract renewal with YG Entertainment, the Yves Saint Laurent event felt like a breath of fresh air.

Fans stormed to Twitter, now X, and applauded the On The Ground singer for her cute smile along with her stunning look at the show.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is customary for labels to invite ambassadors and friends of the house, which frequently results in unique seating chart configurations and backstage sightings. During the September 26 event of Yves Saint Laurent, Rosé was sitting alongside the social media mogul Hailey Bieber who also appears to be the K-pop singer's friend. She was seated beside the idol in the 2022 YSL show as well.

In addition to that, the popular boy group ENHYPEN from Belift Lab under HYBE made an appearance at the Milan Fashion Week as Prada’s brand ambassador.

In other news, according to News 1, Jennie and Jisoo of BLACKPINK are reportedly departing from YG Entertainment to start their own respective agencies. As per the continuing speculations associated with the group members' contract renewal status, only Rosé is reported to have extended her exclusive contract with YG Entertainment, as per Seoul Sports.