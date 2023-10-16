On Sunday, October 15, BLACKPINK's Rosé's interaction with Ron Perry, the Chairman and CEO of Columbia Records, during her schedules for the Paris Fashion Week in September landed on the internet. Following this, fans couldn't help but speculate that a solo album or release from the idol was in the works.

While this was a vague theory put together by fans, the same got cemented as they noticed more details that were worthy of notice.

Expand Tweet

The president of Columbia Records, Jennifer Mallory, recently started following Rosé on Instagram. Additionally, the idol has also been spotted with several Columbia Records artists and executives, which further fueled fans' rumors and theories.

With the handful of alleged pieces of evidence, fans have been hoping that their speculation turns into reality.

Fans excited after pictures of BLACKPINK's Rosé with Columbia Records' CEO, Ron Perry, surface on the internet

Columbia Records is an America-based music label that stands as a subsidiary of Sony Entertainment and houses several noteworthy artists in the industry like Celine Dion, Beyonce, Adele, Harry Styles, and more.

As Rosé was scheduled for her presence in Paris, France for her attendance at the Paris Fashion Week, fans were shocked to see the idol with the CEO and Chairman of Columbia Records.

Most album releases in the K-pop industry, especially solo projects, are done with a collaboration between the artist's agency and a US-based record label in order to effectively roll out international promotions.

The idol's previous single album, R, was done through a collaboration with the American label, Interscope Records. However, fans believe that her recent meeting with Ron Perry was for Columbia Records to aid with her possible upcoming solo album release.

While this might be a vague line to draw a narrative upon, fans cemented their theories on the several other connections that Rosé has with Columbia Records, its executives, and its artists. Additionally, fans laid out the several times the idol was spotted hanging out or meeting with artists from Columbia Records.

Pictures of her hanging out or interacting with artists such as Harry Styles, Pharrell Williams, etc., have surfaced on the internet, and artists of the label like Alicia Keys, Shakira, and more have posted about the idol.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

With several details surfacing on the internet, fans couldn't help but hope that a new solo album from Rosé would release soon. Since Columbia Records is one of the most reputed labels in the industry, fans also believe that it stands as a great opportunity for increasing the idol's exposure.