On March 20, among the several celebrities present at the LOVE ON TOUR Seoul concert, the backstage interaction between BLACKPINK's Rose and Harry Styles caught the attention of many fans. While many K-pop idols, such as BTS' RM, ATEEZ's Wooyoung, MONSTA X's Hyungwon, etc., were attendees of the concert, Rose was one of the few whose photo with the American singer enthralled fans.

Fans of BLACKPINK learned about the appearance of Rose and Jennie at the concert through Rose's Instagram story of them vibing to Harry Styles' single, As It Was. While fans were still processing their presence at the concert, a photo of Rose and Harry Styles together fueled their excitement even more.

Rose posted the same on her story, with the caption

"Yayy thank you @harrystyles for coming to Korea"

Fans celebrate the interaction between BLACKPINK Rose and Harry Styles at the LOVE ON TOUR Seoul Concert

Following the revelation of their interaction on the internet, fans expressed their delight over Rose and Harry Styles' unexpected reunion. While the presence of BLACKPINK's Jennie and Rose at the LOVE ON TOUR concert made sense given that it was held in Seoul and several K-pop artists were in attendance, Rose and Harry Styles interacting backstage was a dream come true for many fans.

젠바🌹♥️ @blackpinkbabo Rosé and Jennie enjoying the Harry Styles concert together 🤍 @Blackpink Rosé and Jennie enjoying the Harry Styles concert together 🤍 @Blackpink https://t.co/b5xAM95DmV

🪐🥀 @pinksviral

rosé going to harry style's concert in seoul just to hear pink venom playing rosé going to harry style's concert in seoul just to hear pink venom playing 😭https://t.co/TvhMFJSW54

-R- @artisticrozay

Look at rosé happily singing happy birthday with the harry styles crowd she just so cute Look at rosé happily singing happy birthday with the harry styles crowd she just so cute 😭https://t.co/v3bsxd89iu

chiara @skintypink rosé and jennie fully vibing to golden by harry styles 🥹🫶🏻 rosé and jennie fully vibing to golden by harry styles 🥹🫶🏻 https://t.co/3J3eVj6dSA

꽃 ♡ @ailobeu @pinksviral Harry and Taylor, my divorce parents has taste on Pink Venom @pinksviral Harry and Taylor, my divorce parents has taste on Pink Venom 😭

However, this wasn't all that surprising for many given that they've both proven to be fans of each other for a while now. During BLACKPINK's In Your Area World Tour in 2019, which was their first show in the U.S. in Los Angeles, Harry Styles was spotted attending the same. Additionally, Harry Styles also played BLACKPINK's Pink Venom before opening one of his shows for LOVE ON TOUR.

Outside of their fan behavior of attending each other's concerts, Harry Styles also followed BLACKPINK Jennie on Instagram, which at the time spurred many dating rumors between the two. Fans can't help but hope that a possible collaboration between BLACKPINK and Harry Styles will blossom as a result of their face-to-face interaction.

BTS' V, Jeon Somi among celebrities who attended Harry Styles' concert

In other news, many notable K-pop idols attended Harry Styles' LOVE ON TOUR concert that took place in Seoul's KSPO Dome on March 20. Some of the attendees include BTS' RM, V, Jungkook, and SUGA, ENHYPEN's Jake Ni-ki, Sunghoon, and Jay, ATEEZ's Wooyoung, MONSTA X's Hyungwon, Pentagon's KINO and Shinwon, and K-pop soloist Jeon Somi.

The majority of attendees posted about their experiences at the Harry Styles concert on Instagram and other social media platforms. BTS also took to social media, posting a group photo with the American singer on their Instagram stories, while others uploaded photos of them in and around the concert arena.

Harry Styles will perform at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on March 25, marking the conclusion of his lengthy LOVE ON TOUR concert tour in Asia.

Fans continue to pinch themselves about the interaction that took place between BLACKPINK's Rose and Harry Styles. As they wondered about the topic of the conversation, fans were also desperate for a collaboration between the K-pop group and the American singer.

