“Have fun girls”: BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Rosé’s fans show support for the girls as they attend Harry Styles’ concert in Seoul

On March 20, BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Rosé were spotted attending Harry Styles’ concert in Seoul. Harry Styles recently arrived in Seoul, South Korea, for his shows at the KSPO Dome in the city.

The singer began his much-awaited Seoul concert by playing some K-pop favorites including BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom and BTS’ Dynamite to get the audience excited for Harry Styles: Love On Tour Seoul.

K-pop fans, however, were delighted to spot BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Rosé in the audience, grooving to Harry Styles’ songs and enjoying themselves. BLINKs, BLACKPINK's fandom, were happy to see the Pink Venom singers taking some time off amid their busy schedule. Sharing a video of BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Rosé vibing at the Harry Styles concert, user @yk2aii wrote:

BLINKS react to BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Rosé having a fun time at Harry Styles’ Seoul concert

Philippine Concerts @philconcerts LOOK: BLACKPINK's Rosè and Jennie attended Harry Styles' Love on Tour in Seoul. LOOK: BLACKPINK's Rosè and Jennie attended Harry Styles' Love on Tour in Seoul. https://t.co/Tx4ywGOasQ

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Rosé took time off from their ongoing BORN PINK World Tour to attend Harry Styles: Love On Tour Seoul concert. The concert was attended by the Pink Venom singers, BTS members RM, V, and Jungkook, and all the members of ENHYPEN, among other K-pop stars.

Concert-goers spotted Rosé entering the KSPO Dome, smiling and greeting fans with enthusiasm. Inside the concert, Rosé and Jennie were seen seated next to each other, singing and dancing along to their favorite songs.

Despite the blurry pictures and videos, fans claim that BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Rosé looked ethereal in casual outfits with minimal makeup and accessories, looking like the true-blue superstars that they are.

BLINKS have taken to social media to share their reactions to the Shut Down singers at Harry Styles’ concert.

chiara @skintypink rosé and jennie fully vibing to golden by harry styles 🥹🫶🏻 rosé and jennie fully vibing to golden by harry styles 🥹🫶🏻 https://t.co/3J3eVj6dSA

젠바🌹♥️ @blackpinkbabo Rosé and Jennie enjoying the Harry Styles concert together 🤍 @Blackpink Rosé and Jennie enjoying the Harry Styles concert together 🤍 @Blackpink https://t.co/b5xAM95DmV

🕷️ @GIRL0VESICK twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Harry Styles pre-show playlist included ‘Pink Venom’ and ROSÉ & JENNIE were in the audience, i want to see their reactions Harry Styles pre-show playlist included ‘Pink Venom’ and ROSÉ & JENNIE were in the audience, i want to see their reactions 👀 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/eVuiubzI7F

✫ @hourlybangpink_ Jennie, Rosé, Namjoon, Taehyung, and Jungkook attend the Harry Styles concert in Seoul !! Jennie, Rosé, Namjoon, Taehyung, and Jungkook attend the Harry Styles concert in Seoul !! 💜 https://t.co/ktqPpHeCA1

Moreover, after the show, BLACKPINK’s Rosé took to her personal Instagram to share pictures and videos from the concert. The idol shared a video with her bandmate Jennie, where they can be seen grooving to one of the songs played by Harry Styles and another with the Watermelon Sugar crooner himself.

Sharing a sweet caption, the Gone singer thanked the former One Direction member for coming to South Korea:

“Yayyy thank you @harrystyles for coming to Korea”.

Notably, BTS members RM, V, and Jungkook were spotted attending Harry Styles’ Seoul concert as well. Leader RM posted a picture on Instagram showing that he was attending the concert. Meanwhile, V also shared pictures and videos from the concert on his personal Instagram. Despite dressing in muted colors and covering their faces with masks, fans could easily recognize the BTS members.

However, this isn’t the first time that the BTS members attended a Harry Styles concert. Back in 2021, BTS members V, Jungkook, Jimin, and J-hope attended Harry Styles‘ show at The Forum in Inglewood, California, where they bumped into Lizzo and her sister and had an enjoyable time.

What are BLACKPINK members up to?

BLACKPINK members are busy with their ongoing BORN PINK World Tour. The Pink Venom singers will be performing at the Phillippine Arena in Bulacan, the Philippines, on March 25 and 26 and will be heading to Tokyo, Japan, on April 8 and 9 post that.

Besides that, the group's oldest member Jisoo is all set to release her debut solo album Me. The title track Flower is all set to drop on March 31. Other members of the K-pop powerhouse are busy with brand collaborations and promotional appearances.

