Create

“You did well Rosé”: BLACKPINK fans praise the Gone singer for handling a wardrobe malfunction professionally at Indonesia concert

By Anwaya Mane
Modified Mar 13, 2023 17:26 IST
BLACKPINK&rsquo;s Ros&eacute; earned praise for handling a wardrobe malfunction situation so professionally (Image via Twitter/@AboutMusicYT @rosedailypics)
BLACKPINK’s Rosé earned praise for handling a wardrobe malfunction situation so professionally (Image via Twitter/@AboutMusicYT @rosedailypics)

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has earned praise for handling a wardrobe malfunction professionally at the group’s Indonesia concert.

On March 11 and 12, 2023, BLACKPINK performed at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. At one point, while the singer was performing her solo stage to the song Hard To Love, the clasp holding her top came loose. BLACKPINK’s Rosé noticed it and used her free hand to hold her top before a dancer rushed to help her.

As such, BLINKs were impressed with the Gone singer, her quick presence of mind, and her professionalism in handling an awkward situation without ruining her performance.

rosie handled the malfunction of her dress so quickly without disturbing her vocals. she such a profesional queen, you did well rosé 🥺🤍ROSÉ MEMUKAU JAKARTA#로제 #ROSÉ

Fans praise BLACKPINK Rosé's solo performance even though the singer faced a wardrobe malfunction on stage

Despite her wardrobe malfunction, BLACKPINK’s Rosé continued performing on stage. As the clasp holding her top came loose, a dancer rushed to help her clasp her dress. However, she continued to sing and enthrall the audience with her live vocals while holding on to her top and performing like a professional without letting the incident affect her performance.

Seeing her perform even amidst the tricky situation, BLACKPINK fans took to social media to praise the Gone singer for her professionalism and how she continued to sing despite the embarrassing situation she was in.

even though her dress is malfunction, she still sings and performs very wellROSÉ YOU DID SO WELLROSÉ MEMUKAU JAKARTA#로제 #ROSÉ #BORNPINKinJAKARTA #BLACKPINKinJAKARTA https://t.co/fkJEzhxqya
Indeed a different dress..Rosé is really a professional artist.ROSÉ MEMUKAU JAKARTA#BORNPINKinJAKARTA#ROSÉ #로제 @BLACKPINK twitter.com/AllRoseVideo/s…
@rosecharts What happened to the dress?? Omg..ROSÉ MEMUKAU JAKARTA#로제 #ROSÉ #BORNPINKinJAKARTA
@IDNTimes @notawakeever @IDNTimesKorea @BLACKPINK Everyone praises Rosé's professionalism and despite her dress malfunction in the middle of choreo and a very stressful situation overall she still delivers stellar vocals! That's my girl! 🥺ROSÉ MEMUKAU JAKARTA#BORNPINKinJAKARTA
ROSÉ had a malfunction with her dress but continued performing and got it fixed. a professional 👏 i’m sure it tickled her #BORNPINKInJakarta https://t.co/LBjpUDhDTR
#Rosé is so professional. Despite of dress issue, she stays calm and sings the song perfectly. The artist you are.ROSÉ MEMUKAU JAKARTA#ROSÉ #BORNPINKinJAKARTA #BLACKPINKinJAKARTA twitter.com/skintypink/sta…
okay i realized that it’s not part of the choreo but she was kinda fixing her hair in order for the dancer to fix her dress. That was smooth Roseanne ☺️ROSÉ MEMUKAU JAKARTA#ROSÉ #BORNPINKinJAKARTA #BLACKPINKinJAKARTA
New dress, she looks cute 💕 ROSÉ MEMUKAU JAKARTA#ROSÉ #BORNPINKinJAKARTA twitter.com/rosedailypics/…
wearing the same dress even though yesterday there was a malfunction😕 wtf is wrong with the stylist? but rosé performance is so good as always 🫶🏻ROSÉ MEMUKAU JAKARTAROSÉ SOLO ANNIVERSARY#TwoYearsWithR #ROSÉ
rosé is so professional like she even continue singing while the dancer is fixing her dress ROSÉ MEMUKAU JAKARTA#로제 #ROSÉhttps://t.co/S46jBnVEZL

Moreover, fans were reminded that this isn’t the first time the Gone singer has handled a difficult situation with ease. Back in January, when BLACKPINK was performing at Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes, a charity event sponsored by the First Lady of France Brigitte Macron, Rosé handled the technical difficulty with her quick thinking and her incredible professionalism.

Previously, the On the Ground singer had accidentally tossed her microphone and confetti before being offered a microphone by Jennie. Lisa even handled a wardrobe malfunction in the past like a pro when she tossed her loose necklace, pretending that it was part of the dance performance. Even the group’s oldest member, Jisoo, continued to perform tirelessly despite an injured knee at BLACKPINK’s Newark concert last winter.

“OUR MARILYN JENNIE” they are so cute 😭 https://t.co/0DcR6NVXy2

In fact, member Jennie also had an almost wardrobe malfunction at BLACKPINK’s Indonesia concert. The SOLO singer’s skirt flew in a Marilyn Monroe style, with her group members even calling her “Marilyn Jennie”. Yet, the singer smiled and tried to fix her skirt as she continued performing her part of the song. A similar incident occurred at the group’s Houston concert last winter as well.

The rest of the BLACKPINK members even convinced Jennie to recreate the iconic Marilyn Monroe moment on stage. The On the Ground singer then gave Jennie the new nickname of “Marilyn Jennie,” evoking hilarious reactions from fans. However, concerned fans have written to YG Entertainment and BLACKPINK’s stylists to fix their costumes in a way that ensures such incidents do not happen in the future.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Oscar-winning actress Youn Yuh-Jung to host an event at The Met

They have their own world guys 🥹#Chaelisa #Rosé #Lisa #채리사 #로제 #리사 #BLACKPINK #LiChaeng #BLACKPINKinJAKARTA #BORNPINKinJAKARTA Day 2 https://t.co/7LRMBtJqOd

A couple of days ago, The Met, also known as The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, announced that BLACKPINK’s Rosé, along with Oscar-winning actress Youn Yuh-jung and Chinese actress Song Jia, will collectively host an event for Korean beauty brand Sulwhasoo at the above-mentioned venue on March 29.

All three women are brand ambassadors of the Korean beauty brand Sulwhasoo.

Quick Links

Edited by Priya Majumdar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...