“You did well Rosé”: BLACKPINK fans praise the Gone singer for handling a wardrobe malfunction professionally at Indonesia concert

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has earned praise for handling a wardrobe malfunction professionally at the group’s Indonesia concert.

On March 11 and 12, 2023, BLACKPINK performed at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. At one point, while the singer was performing her solo stage to the song Hard To Love, the clasp holding her top came loose. BLACKPINK’s Rosé noticed it and used her free hand to hold her top before a dancer rushed to help her.

As such, BLINKs were impressed with the Gone singer, her quick presence of mind, and her professionalism in handling an awkward situation without ruining her performance.

Fans praise BLACKPINK Rosé's solo performance even though the singer faced a wardrobe malfunction on stage

Despite her wardrobe malfunction, BLACKPINK’s Rosé continued performing on stage. As the clasp holding her top came loose, a dancer rushed to help her clasp her dress. However, she continued to sing and enthrall the audience with her live vocals while holding on to her top and performing like a professional without letting the incident affect her performance.

Seeing her perform even amidst the tricky situation, BLACKPINK fans took to social media to praise the Gone singer for her professionalism and how she continued to sing despite the embarrassing situation she was in.

Moreover, fans were reminded that this isn’t the first time the Gone singer has handled a difficult situation with ease. Back in January, when BLACKPINK was performing at Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes, a charity event sponsored by the First Lady of France Brigitte Macron, Rosé handled the technical difficulty with her quick thinking and her incredible professionalism.

Previously, the On the Ground singer had accidentally tossed her microphone and confetti before being offered a microphone by Jennie. Lisa even handled a wardrobe malfunction in the past like a pro when she tossed her loose necklace, pretending that it was part of the dance performance. Even the group’s oldest member, Jisoo, continued to perform tirelessly despite an injured knee at BLACKPINK’s Newark concert last winter.

In fact, member Jennie also had an almost wardrobe malfunction at BLACKPINK’s Indonesia concert. The SOLO singer’s skirt flew in a Marilyn Monroe style, with her group members even calling her “Marilyn Jennie”. Yet, the singer smiled and tried to fix her skirt as she continued performing her part of the song. A similar incident occurred at the group’s Houston concert last winter as well.

The rest of the BLACKPINK members even convinced Jennie to recreate the iconic Marilyn Monroe moment on stage. The On the Ground singer then gave Jennie the new nickname of “Marilyn Jennie,” evoking hilarious reactions from fans. However, concerned fans have written to YG Entertainment and BLACKPINK’s stylists to fix their costumes in a way that ensures such incidents do not happen in the future.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Oscar-winning actress Youn Yuh-Jung to host an event at The Met

A couple of days ago, The Met, also known as The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, announced that BLACKPINK’s Rosé, along with Oscar-winning actress Youn Yuh-jung and Chinese actress Song Jia, will collectively host an event for Korean beauty brand Sulwhasoo at the above-mentioned venue on March 29.

All three women are brand ambassadors of the Korean beauty brand Sulwhasoo.

