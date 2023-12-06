“Is this good?”: Fans react as YG Entertainment releases new statement about BLACKPINK’s group contract renewal & possible world tour

On December 6, Naver News reported that YG Entertainment (YGE) had confirmed signing an exclusive group contract with the four members of BLACKPINK. In addition, YG announced that both parties decided to extend the group contract and carry on promoting BLACKPINK as a quartet after careful deliberation.

Meanwhile, the agency's exclusive individual contracts with Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé were not mentioned in YG's announcement, nor were the specifics of the new group deal revealed. Reportedly, the individual contracts are still up for negotiation, according to Yonhap News, a South Korean news agency.

The announcement has left the fandom divided, with one fan writing on X (formerly Twitter), "Is this good?"

Since August 2023, when their prior contracts ended, BLACKPINK and YG Entertainment have been engaged in ongoing discussions, causing fans to worry about the future of the PINK VENOM group.

Now, the revelation concerning the individual contracts that have yet to be formalized has heightened tensions. According to Munhwa Ilbo, Lisa is being speculated to split ways with YG Entertainment while negotiations are ongoing with other members.

"World tour in 2024": Despite being divided, the fandom collectively rejoiced as YGE hinted at BLACKPINK's new album release & a global tour

Apropos the latest developments, YG Entertainment confirmed that BLACKPINK intends to do a global tour soon and release a new album. Although details of the contract renewal, including its duration and conditions, were kept confidential in the December 6 announcement, fans are beyond ecstatic to learn that the world-famous group is working on a new album release.

After the quartet successfully released their album Born Pink in September 2022, it peaked at number one on the US Billboard 200 main album chart. Then, over nearly a year, they demonstrated the massive crowd-pulling power of any K-pop girl group, engaging 1.8 million people with 66 shows in 34 locations across the globe with their world tour, BORN PINK.

In addition, the BORN PINK world tour made over $260.6 million ($260,597,475) in earnings, according to the source, Touring Data (@touringdata), an independent source that publishes BoxScores reporting, worldwide concert grosses, and provides live entertainment statistics. Hence, the curiosity of fans' is piqued by the new album drop and world tour hint from YG Entertainment.

To add to the excitement of BLINKS, on December 6, group member Rosé posted on Weverse and stated that the group will always be together and that she is glad that the "news is out." She further added that she has covered a Christmas song for her fans, which will come out soon.

"BLINK, I’m so sorry we kept you waiting but I’m so happy the news is out. are you...? BLACKPINK will always be together, don’t worry… let’s walk the flowery path together okay…!!!?? Always stay with us I love you. I covered a Christmas song, should I post it?," Rose added.

The news that the K-pop giant's leading performer would stay with the agency as a group sent stock prices skyrocketing. On December 6, 2023, YG's share price opened on the market at 48,000 KRW ($36.57), its lowest value since January 2023, then surged to 61,900 KRW ($47.16), a 29% improvement.

Previously, the news of YG Entertainment being unable to extend its contract with the members of BLACKPINK had resulted in the company's stock falling precipitously in September 2023. Daily Sports Seoul, a Korean news outlet, reported back then that three of the group's members, Jennie, Jisso, and Lisa, were speculated to depart YG and would only come together to promote group activities.

Several fans rejoiced that Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé had renewed their group contract with the company and took to social media to share their happiness.

However, several BLINKS expressed their dissatisfaction with the news as well. In the wake of persistent rumors earlier that the members of BLACKPINK would not be extending their contract with YG Entertainment, the group's fans took to an online Korean forum in September 2023. They voiced their dissatisfaction with the record label and how it has treated them poorly by releasing very few songs in the seven years since their 2016 debut.

The same issues were highlighted recently, with many focusing on how individual contracts were still not formalized. Per a YG representative,

"Individual contracts are still being negotiated."

Furthermore, fans also discussed how, even though the female group is extremely successful and well-liked, it becomes more clear how little they released songs when considering their limited song library in terms of album releases compared to other artists.

Previous reports by South Korean media outlets have speculated that the four celebrities are free to start independent careers with other management if they decide not to extend their exclusive individual contracts with YG Entertainment. This implies that their collective performances would only take place when their schedules permitted it.