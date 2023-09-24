BLACKPINK's discography from the last 7 years explored amid ongoing contract negotiations

Amidst ongoing speculations of BLACKPINK members not renewing their contract with YG Entertainment, their fans have expressed disappointment towards the music company on a forum and how it has mistreated BLACKPINK by releasing only a few songs in the last seven years since the group's debut in 2016. The popular group comprising Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa raked in a whopping $265 million in revenue through their recent world tour of BORN PINK 2023.

The tour saw them perform in 66 concerts across 24 countries before concluding on September 17, 2023, in Seoul.

BLACKPINK's (L-R) Jisoo, Jennei, Rosé, and Lisa (Image via @BLACKPINK/Twitter)

Despite the female group's immense success and popularity, YG Entertainment is infamous for the dearth of songs in their catalog. However, when looking at their constrained song repertoire in terms of album releases, it becomes even more apparent how little BLACKPINK produced music.

A forum post on the subject indicated there are 10 albums from the female group's discography.

BLACKPINK's asserted "albums," which lack sufficient song counts to be considered true albums, explored

Unlike several other artists, the vast majority of the group's albums comprise single albums or digital singles. Even their EPs and full albums only had a meager number of songs. The songs BOOMBAYAH and Whistle from their first album, Square One, were released on August 8, 2016. They are the sole two tracks to feature in the entire album.

BLACKPINK albums (Images via @BLACKPINK/Twitter)

The female quartet, later that year, on November 1, 2016, released Square Two, a second single album. Along with the two title songs, Playing With Fire and Stay, it also included an acoustic rendition of Whistle.

On June 22, 2017, they initially made As If It's Your Last available as a digital single, and on June 15 of the following year, they released Square Up, their debut mini-album. The title track, DDU-DU DDU-DU, was the lone song on the album, which only included four tracks overall — five if one were to count As If It's Your Last, which was a hidden track on the physical edition.

BLACKPINK albums over the years (Images via @BLACKPINK and @bornBlink4BP)

On April 5, 2019, they released their second mini-album, Kill This Love. While comprising only five tracks, this was their first album with the most songs until 2020. On June 26, 2020, a digital pre-release single for How You Like That was made available.

The same was applicable to their collaboration single with Hollywood sensation Selena Gomez, Ice Cream, which was released on August 29 of the same year. They both served as preludes to the globally acclaimed girl group from YG Entertainment's eagerly anticipated album — the group's debut full album — which was released on October 20, 2020.

The album only had eight tracks, two of which were previously published songs, disappointing many of the group's fans. After the album was released, there was an almost two-year delay until the pre-release single Pink Venom was presented to fans on August 19, 2022.

Born Pink and Pink Venom 2022 (Images via @BLACKPINK)

Then, on September 16, 2022, the four-member popular group released their second full album, BORN PINK. Once again, there were just eight tracks on the album, including tracks Pink Venom and Ready to Love, a promotional single from a previous collaboration with PUBG Mobile.

The total number of all the tracks released across these albums since 2016, including the acoustic versions and remixes — is just over 30, which is a shockingly small number compared to what other artists their age churn out.

Speculations of BLACKPINK not renewing their contract with YG Entertainment cause a 16% decline in their stock prices

Raging speculation of Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo leaving YG Entertainment has caused massive concerns among investors and saw a 16% drop in stock prices on September 23, 2023. The Korean music company, which has been a market leader so far, has fallen behind JYP Entertainment and SM Entertainment for the first time in the company's financial history.

As per Korean news outlet Dispatch, Lisa is reportedly in talks with NAGASWARA Records for a contract worth $250 million while other reports claim that she has turned down a deal worth 50 billion KRW ($37.7 million) by YG Entertainment.

However, it is difficult to confirm the veracity of these reports. Fans have expressed mixed reactions to the news and flooded social media with their varied stances.

YG Entertainment made an official statement on Newsen, stating that nothing has been confirmed yet as the negotiations with the artists are still ongoing. However, Seoul Sports has reported that Rosé might have renewed her exclusive contract with YG Entertainment while Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo are in final discussions with other agencies about switching their management.