"Global it girl": Fans go feral as BLACKPINK Lisa poses with the President of Paris Saint-Germain Football Club at the Champions League match

BLACKPINK Lisa made headlines as she was seen on November 28, 2023, supporting Lee Kang In during Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) against Newcastle United FC, a Premier League team, in the Champions League. Lisa, who just received her Honorary MBE with her bandmates, looked chic in an overcoat with a leather appearance.

Fans went gaga over her latest appearance at the Champions League match and hailed her as "Global it girl."

Previously, King Charles III brought the K-pop phenomenon BLACKPINK to Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2023, and bestowed them a medal of honor. The girls received this award in appreciation for their exceptional efforts to increase public awareness of climate change ahead of the upcoming COP26 meeting.

"Kpop Queen spreading her wings": Fans lauded Lisa for her latest appearance at the Champions League

According to The Times of India, Frédéric Arnault was spotted sitting next to his brother Antoine Arnault at the French club's UEFA Champions League match against Newcastle on November 28, 2023. The K-pop star was seated with a friend from South Korea.

Fans had speculated that the Money rapper and Frédéric Arnault might be dating as the two have always been spotted together in the past few months, however, these speculations were never confirmed or verified. BLACKPINK Lisa grinned throughout the game, giving the impression that she was having fun, according to another report by Daily Mail.

In addition, Hollywood Actor Norman Reedus was seated beside the BLACKPINK idol during the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs. Newcastle United FC UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, November 28, in Paris.

Paris Saint-Germain PSG's Instagram account included a picture of the BLACKPINK idol at the game along with a warm welcome. The BLACKPINK member's attendance at the game and her conversation with PSG's President and CEO Al-Khelaifi afterward is a testament of the increasing popularity of sports as a worldwide entertainment hub. It also highlights the growing impact of popular culture.

Several fans lauded the crossover, while some took a hilarious stance and made a few light-hearted jokes on the occasion. A fan wrote. "If you don't know the story, you will think that Lisa signed a new contract with PSG" while another fan wrote, "Jennie would be next to join Manchester United."

Several other fans echoed a similar sentiment as they expressed their sheer joy at watching the Money rapper enjoying her life. They wrote, "Kpop Queen spreading her win."

After attending the South Korea-UK State Banquet at Buckingham Palace along with her team members Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé, and being praised by King Charles III for their international efforts in promoting environmental sustainability, Lisa is unstoppable.

The BLACKPINK members are the first K-pop act and non-British citizens to ever have been bestowed with the Member of the Order of the British Empire title (MBE).

To add to this accomplishment, the Money rapper became the first K-pop female solo artist to feature on Spotify's Billions Club: The Series owing to her solo track Money's success. The track amassed over 1 Billion streams on the worldwide popular music streaming app.

Fans are eagerly awaiting word from YG Entertainment on the status of Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé's contract renewal with BLACKPINK. Though a number of rumors have been circulating, the organization has not yet released an official announcement. YG Entertainment declared on November 14, 2023, that the parties were still in discussions. ‏