"VARIETY STAR JENNIE": Fans ecstatic as BLACKPINK's Jennie is confirmed to appear in TvN's variety show Apartment 404

BLACKPINK's Jennie is set to appear in TvN's new variety show titled Apartment 404. The show is directed by Jung Chul-min, known for his work on popular programs such as Sixth Sense, Village Survival, the Eight, and Running Man. The show is set in an apartment where the guests need to perform several missions. It is currently in the process of recruiting guests.

The exciting lineup includes Yoo Jae-suk, Lee Jung-ha, and Cha Tae Hyun. Although the broadcast schedule is yet to be decided, the show is slated to premiere in the first half of 2024.

Fans have been in a frenzy since the announcement and are sharing their thoughts on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

"I'm so happy": Fans share their anticipation to see BLACKPINK's Jennie in Apartment 404

After five years since their work on Village Survival and the Eight, Apartment 404 will mark the reunion between BLACKPINK's Jennie, Jung Chul Min PD, and Yoo Jae Suk. Lee Jung Ha, who gained recognition in the Disney+ original series Moving alongside Cha Yae Hyun, will debut in the variety show scene with Apartment 404.

As for BLACKPINK's Jennie recent activities, on October 4, 2023, YG Entertainment revealed the new poster and release date for Jennie's upcoming track, You & Me. The special single is set to be released on October 6, 2023, at 1 pm KST.

Fans are over the cloud with Jennie's back-to-back solo announcements. They are sharing their response on X, expressing their anticipation for the variety show Apartment 404. Here are some reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

BLACKPINK's Jennie on her solo path

Since the finale of BLACKPINK's BORN PINK World Tour, all four members of the group have been busy with their solo activities. Amidst the rumors of Jennie leaving the group and setting up her own agency, her solo single, You & Me, has given fans hopes that she might have renewed her contract.

Expand Tweet

Jennie also achieved a new feat on October 2, 2023, as her official YouTube channel, Jennierubyjane Official, surpassed 10 million subscribers, making her the fastest K-Pop Soloist to achieve this feat. Jennie reached this milestone in just 992 days. Upon creating her channel, Jennie achieved the remarkable feat of reaching 1,000,000 subscribers on YouTube in under seven hours.

Besides this, Jennie is also busy with solo brand activities. Calvin Klein earned $68 million through BLACKPINK Jennie's collaboration campaign. She also graced the cover of Harper's Bazaar Magazine as the face of brand Jacquemus. On October 3, 2023, Jennie made a stunning appearance at the Paris Fashion Week as the global representative of Chanel, the luxury fashion brand she endorses.

On October 5, 2023, BLACKPINK's Jennie returned to Seoul after attending Crazy Horse Paris and the Chanel SS24 Fashion Show in Paris.