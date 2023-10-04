"OMG Finally": Fans express excitement as BLACKPINK's Jennie is set to release the most anticipated single "You & Me"

The highly anticipated single You & Me by BLACKPINK's Jennie has finally got a release date. YG Entertainment dropped the You & Me title poster on October 4, 2023, revealing the release date to be October 6, 2023, at 1 PM KST.

Expand Tweet

Jennie first performed her song You & Me on October 15, 2022, during the opening concert of BLACKPINK's BORN PINK World Tour at KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea. The song was a regular part of the setlist for the remainder of the tour.

You & Me received an overwhelmingly positive response from the fans. Since the performance, fans and critics have praised her moves and stage presence, demanding an official music video for the song.

Now, as it is announced that the song will be released on October 6, 2023, fans are into a frenzy and expressing their excitement over the social media platform X.

Expand Tweet

"JENNIE IS COMING"- Fans are ecstatic with BLACKPINK's Jennie You & Me announcement

After giving her first performance at KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, she also performed a remix version of You & Me during BLACKPINK's headlining set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California in April 2023. On July 2, 2023, she performed the remixed version alongside her single SOLO during BLACKPINK's headlining set at BST Hyde Park in London.

The theme of You & Me embodies a strong, devoted love with dance-pop beats and a bouncy bassline. The lyrics of the song express a deep love and connection between two people. The song is written by Danny Chung, Teddy, 24, and Vince. You & Me was initially considered for BLACKPINK's Jennie's solo debut in 2018 but it was not released for unknown reasons.

In an official statement, YG Entertainment stated:

"We have decided to officially release it for the fans who accompanied us on the [BORN PINK[ world tour. We hope it will be a special gift that will bring back the motions of that time."

Fans are overwhelmed by the announcement and expressing their enthusiasm for You & Me.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Since the announcement, You & Me has been trending on X with more than 2 million posts.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Previously, BLACKPINK's Jennie had also shared through a WeVerse post that she would give a wrap-up gift to BLINKS (BLACKPINK's fanbase) for the BORN PINK World Tour.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

You & Me is available for pre-save on Spotify and Apple Music.

Expand Tweet

BLACKPINK's Jennie at the Chanel SS24 fashion show

BALCKPINK's Jennie turned heads when she made a stunning appearance at the Paris Fashion Week as the global representative of Chanel, the luxury fashion brand she endorses.

Expand Tweet

BLACKPINK's Jennie has been dominating the internet recently, with her pictures from the Chanel Spring-Summer 2024 Ready-to-Wear show going viral on October 3, 2023. The K-pop idol also interacted with American singer-songwriter Usher and Hari Nef, her co-star from The Idol.

Despite all this, fans are worried about Jennie's future with YG Entertainment as there is no official confirmation regarding the contract renewal of BLACKPINK.