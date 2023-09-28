Will Disney+’s Moving be renewed for a season 2? Webcomic writer Kang Full dishes on the renewal plans and possible plotline

Moving was the Disney+ most popular drama of 2023 as it aided the paid video streaming platform in gaining a wave of new subscribers and fans. The plot revolves around three high school students with supernatural abilities and how their parents have struggled their entire lives to shield them from the pains they experienced as a result of possessing those superpowers.

Albeit, season two has not yet been confirmed, Kang Full, the original webtoon's creator, has already spoken out about it. Full confirmed everyone's suspicions stating that there are discussions underway to renew the webtoon-turned-drama.

Kang Full has published several series that are interconnected where characters from each series frequently cross over, and the setting of the series is often identical - individuals with abilities were being fostered by government entities for their own advantage.

Stills from the Disney+Hotstar Korean drama. (Images via Twitter/@PhilippineStar)

Each of these series is centered on a unique character. Furthermore, his series are listed in the following order which starts with Apartment, followed by Timing, Moving, and finally Bridge. There is also a final series of this particular webtoon’s universe called Hidden, which is yet to be released.

Netizens speculate which of the webtoon's series could be the second season of the K-drama Moving

Due to chronology conflicts, things are currently rather problematic for the webtoon-drama series since its characters do not appear in Timing or Again. Besides, Moving's webtoon was initially intended to be read as a standalone.

Although Bridge discusses the combined past of the characters from all three shows—Timing, Again, and Moving—since the other characters from Timing and Again were not previously featured, it would be challenging to adapt Bridge into a second season.

Stills from the Disney+Hotstar Korean drama. (Images via Twitter/@PhilippineStar)

Additionally, the main character from the webtoon series Timing, Young Tak, makes a fleeting appearance in the Disney+ drama. In the popular webtoon-turned-drama, Young Tak’s ability to control time has been demonstrated while he is also one of the central figures of Bridge. Many fans anticipate that the sequel to the popular drama on Disney+ will include Bridge.

Meanwhile, in the K-drama Moving Young Tak's—main character from Timing—face wasn’t revealed, which could have stemmed from the fact that the actor who will play him has not yet been cast.

Stills from the Disney+Hotstar Korean drama behind the scenes. (Images via Twitter/@PhilippineStar)

In addition, Kang Full wants to produce a drama adaption based on Timing as a companion season to Moving in 2023. Kang Full is concerned that viewers would be extremely disappointed since the characters from Moving do not appear in the webtoon Timing.

The promising Disney+ drama Moving by director Park In-je has intrigued viewers as they await a second season

The intriguing and suspense-filled sci-fi Disney+ drama has attracted worldwide attention becoming one of the most popular dramas on the OTT platform in 2023. Released in August 2023, the 20-episode-long gripping drama has kept its viewers on the edge of their seats till the last minute of its climax.

Stills from the Disney+Hotstar Korean drama behind the scenes. (Images via Twitter/@PhilippineStar)

The show recently became the most popular and most watched show in the Asia Pacific region and also on Hulu in the United States beating Star Wars and Marvel cinematic universe. The Korean drama is the most expensive drama to ever be filmed in the history of K-dramas and had a budget of a whopping $45 million (60 Billion KRW).