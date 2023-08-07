5 interesting facts about Disney+ upcoming series Moving

The latest South Korean show, Moving, has been the talk among K-drama fans. In the last few years, many South Korean shows and movies have achieved global success, such as Squid Game, Parasite, and Train to Busan. Unsurprisingly, more viewers are embracing South Korean shows and movies with unique plots and concepts.

The upcoming series has a particularly intriguing premise. It follows the lives of three high schoolers and their parents, who have extraordinary supernatural powers. They use their abilities against the powerful forces hunting them down.

The star-studded cast, featuring many renowned actors from the Korean film industry, also adds to its hype. Fans have high expectations from the series and will be able to stream the show on Disney+ starting August 9, 2023.

5 facts about the Disney+ upcoming show

Moving that will leave K-drama fans intrigued

1) Director Park In-je worked on season 2 of the Netflix series Kingdom

Park In-je is not a well-known name in the global scene yet, but the talented filmmaker has worked on projects that gained popularity with international audiences. He directed season 2 of the Netflix series Kingdom which stars Ju Ji-hoon, Ryu Seung-ryong, and Bae Doo-na, among others.

K-drama fans hope that Park In-je can expertly utilize the star-studded cast and create a cinematic, intriguing series that will leave a lasting impression.

2) Based on a webtoon by Kang Full

Moving is based on a webtoon by artist Kang Full. Interestingly, the 48-year-old webtoon artist from South Korea has no formal training in art or writing.

He didn't receive much attention when he started as a comic artist. But things changed when he launched a website showcasing his work in 2002. His works attracted global attention and turned into film adaptations.

His most famous works include Hello, Schoolgirl, The Neighbor, and 26 Years. Kang Full is known for weaving creative stories and fans expect Moving to be no different.

3) Plenty of known faces in the cast

Few shows will be able to compete with the star-studded cast of Moving. The audience will see Ryu Seung-ryong from Extreme Job back in action and meet familiar faces such as Cha Tae-hyun from My Sassy Girl and Zo In-sung from That Winter, the Wind Blows, and Okay, That's Love.

Fans of The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure and Happiness will be delighted to see Han Hyo-joo play a prominent role in Moving. Also, viewers who binge-watched Alchemy of Souls will see the talented Go Yoon-jung in a new avatar.

4) Scored by the music director of The Wailing

The score has been composed by Dalpalan. A skilled composer and music director, he has an extensive body of work. Many of the films he has worked on in the past have won awards for "Best Music." His work in the South-Korean horror movie The Wailing received positive reviews from movie lovers and critics alike.

Given the intriguing premise of the Moving series, sound and music will play a crucial role in setting the mood and help keep the viewer engaged. Fans of Kang Full's work can rest easy knowing that it is in the hands of an expert who knows exactly what he is doing.

5) 20 episodes in total

Usually, Korean shows have 16 episodes per season, but some go lower or higher depending on the narrative. Moving, premiering on Disney+, will have a total of 20 episodes. The first seven episodes will release altogether on August 9, 2023. Following that, two new episodes will release every week. As for the season finale, the platform will release the last three episodes in one go.

South Korean filmmakers have hardly disappointed when it comes to supernatural thrillers, which is why K-drama fans hope that Moving will offer an entertaining viewing experience.