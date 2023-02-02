7 best horror movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

The horror genre is undoubtedly one of the most popular and time-tested genres out there. With new films being added every year and a host of streaming platforms to choose from, viewers are indeed spoilt for choice.

Luckily, Amazon Prime Video has a bunch of horror movies ranging from creepy to terrifying, including all-time classics like The Conjuring, new gems like The Black Phone, as well as family-friendly animated children's films like The Addams Family.

Take a look at this list we've curated of the best horror titles currently available on the platform.

The Conjuring, The Shining, and 5 other horror movies on Prime Video that you cannot miss

1) The Conjuring

The 2013 film, directed by James Wan, is a classic horror movie available for streaming on Prime Video. Starring Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Ron Livingston, and Lili Taylor, the film single-handedly catapulted Wan into becoming the master of the horror genre, and also spawned a successful franchise called the Conjuring Universe, with popular titles like The Nun and Annabelle.

Arguably the scariest film of the entire franchise, this inaugural film features a fantastic haunted farmhouse in Rhode Island from the real-life case files of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Concentrating on the disturbing horror experiences of the Perron family, the film throws both emotion and jump scares your way to give you a unique viewing experience. The big jump scares of this stylish film often come without the standard build-up, which makes it a thousand times scarier.

The sequels The Conjuring 2 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It are also available on Prime Video.

2) Suspiria

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, this 2018 supernatural horror film is a remake of Dario Argento's classic 1977 Italian film of the same name. The film pays homage to Argento's original film by taking several creative liberties to make the story entertaining for fans of elevated horror movies.

The film is centered around Susie (played by Dakota Johnson), an American woman who enrolls at the prestigious world-class Markos Dance Company in Berlin, which is secretly run by a coven of witches.

The film depicts the powerful magical darkness at play through the context of fascist powerplay by embedding the supernatural within the psychological. Art, dance, horror, magic, and violence are all combined in Guadagnino’s film to conjure a truly terrifying tale.

The film stars veteran actor Tilda Swinton in three roles, alongside actors Mia Goth, Angela Winkler, and Chloë Grace Moretz.

Both Guadagnino's Suspiria, as well as Argento's original, are available for streaming on Prime Video.

3) Orphan: First Kill

Directed by William Brent Bell, this 2022 film is a prequel to Jaume Collet-Serra's 2009 hit film Orphan starring Isabelle Fuhrman, Vera Farmiga, and Peter Sarsgaard.

At the age of 25, Isabelle Fuhrman reprised her role as Esther Albright in Bell's film to play a younger version of the character, a challenge made possible by using clever camera angles instead of CGI.

The thriller/horror serves as a prequel to the original film tracing Esther's origin story of escaping from a psychiatric hospital in Estonia and taking on a new identity. The film begins with Esther impersonating a couple's missing daughter before unleashing her evil reign of terror. Bell's film is as wild and frightening as the original one.

The nightmare-inducing Orphan and its prequel Orphan: First Kill are both available for streaming on Prime Video.

4) Us

Director Jordan Peele's second film, Us, is also available for streaming on Prime Video.

The 2019 horror film follows Adelaide Wilson (played by Lupita Nyong'o) and her family, which includes her husband Gabriel (played by Winston Duke) and their children Zora (played by Shahadi Wright Joseph) and Jason (played by Evan Alex), who are attacked by their creepy-looking and maniacal doppelgängers Red, Abraham, Umbrae, and Pluto.

The critically-acclaimed film dives deep within the conflicted territory of class, race, and privilege to explore the past oppression of the United States and the darker sides of the American experience.

5) The Shining

Stanley Kubrick's 1980 film starring Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd, and Scatman Crothers, is based on Stephen King's novel of the same name. The iconic film revolves around the Torrance family's experience when they become the winter caretakers of the secluded Overlook Hotel in the Colorado Rockies.

The hotel is haunted by restless supernatural forces who start creeping into the lives of the Torrance family and into Jack's troubled mind that ultimately leads him to lose his sanity.

The film achieved cult status due to its haunting audio-visual effects and chilling sequences, like Jack chopping down the bathroom door to get to Wendy or Danny cycling in the hotel and meeting the Grady girls.

This classic horror film is also available for streaming on Prime Video.

6) The Black Phone

The Black Phone marks the return of the deadly combination of director Scott Derrickson, screenwriter C. Robert Cargill, and actor Ethan Hawke to their horror roots after the rousing success of Sinister. The 2022 film is an adaptation of a Joe Hill short story of the same name. It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Set in the neighborhoods of suburban Denver during the 1970s, the film tells the story of a 13-year-old boy named Finney (played by Mason Thames), who gets abducted by a child-abducting serial killer known as The Grabber (played by Hawke).

When he is locked away in a soundproof basement, Finney starts receiving calls from a disconnected black phone on the wall. The voices, which belong to the spirits of The Grabber's former victims, desperately try to help Finney escape.

This nerve-wracking horror film weaves a supernatural story revolving around bullies, abuse, and family. Finney's tale of overcoming tremendous adversity emerged as one of the best horror films of last year.

7) The Addams Family

Directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, this 2019 animated black comedy is based on the characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams.

The voice cast of the film features Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, and Nick Kroll as Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, and Uncle Fester respectively.

The film explores the origins of the Addams family as Gomez and Morticia settle in an abandoned asylum on a hill in New Jersey. The film then follows the lives of its macabre members 13 years later as they prepare for a visit from some of their spooky relatives.

The kid-friendly horror film and its 2021 sequel The Addams Family 2 are available for streaming on Prime Video.

Don't forget to watch these horror movies on Amazon Prime Video.

