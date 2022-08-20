Orphan First Kill ending explained: A third film to dig deeper into Esther's past could be on the way (Spoilers)

Orphan First Kill is a prequel to the 2009 psychological thriller/horror film, Orphan. It is directed by William Brent Bell and attempts to delve into Leena, aka Esther's recent past following the success of the first film, which introduced the story of a psychotic killer on the run.

Isabelle Fuhrman reprises her role as Leena, a patient with psychosis who has a gland disorder and the consequent condition of proportional dwarfism, because of which she looks like a 10-year-old when in reality, she's 31.

Isabelle Fuhrman @isabellefuhrman thank you for taking a chance on me! Yes, @LeoDiCaprio is responsible for casting me in #ORPHAN back in 2007. It’s because of him I have a careerthank you for taking a chance on me! youtu.be/EHv-j1SMoNw Yes, @LeoDiCaprio is responsible for casting me in #ORPHAN back in 2007. It’s because of him I have a career ♥️ thank you for taking a chance on me! youtu.be/EHv-j1SMoNw

Although Orphan First Kill does not trace Leena's origins, it does track certain clues that Orphan had planted.

Additional cast members in the 2022 prequel include actors Julia Stiles as Tricia Albright, Rossif Sutherland as Allen Albright, Matthew Finlan as Gunnar Albright, and Hiro Kanagawa as Inspector Donnan.

Read on to find out why a third film after Orphan First Kill could be in the making.

Orphan First Kill ending explained: How does Leena land in America according to the movie?

Orphan First Kill re-introduces Leena as a patient at an asylum called the Saarne Institute, in Estonia. The Saarne Institute made its first appearance in the 2009 film Orphan, when the mother (played by Vera Farmiga) searched for the hospital's name on the internet after she spotted it on Leena/Esther's text that she carried with herself.

Leena is dubbed the "most dangerous patient" in Saarne, and true to the T, a siren goes off when she is declared missing. The next 15 minutes add to the gore and violence that Leena is capable of. She escaped the hospital, killing an art therapy instructor on the day of her resignation from Saarne in fear of her life, and took on the identity of Esther Albright from a list of missing children on the instructor's computer. This is the same Leena/Esther that was introduced in Orphan in 2009. But before the Coleman family in the movie adopted her, she was adopted by another family.

Prior to ending up at St. Mariana's Home for Girls, Leena/Esther was with the Albright family—not as an orphan, but as their daughter who was abducted years ago. While on the run, she was spotted by a policeman in Estonia, who might have handed her over to the American embassy after Leena introduced herself as Esther and said that her parents were in America.

Tricia and Allen Albright, from Connecticut in the United States, were informed about Esther, and Tricia went to Russia to bring her daughter back home, or so we think.

Horror4Kids @horror4kids Orphan: First Kill (2022) behind the scenes. Cast wore high-heel boots to make Isabelle Fuhrman appear shorter. Orphan: First Kill (2022) behind the scenes. Cast wore high-heel boots to make Isabelle Fuhrman appear shorter. https://t.co/1XgYcXRli9

After multiple moments of tense family bonding sessions and the murder of Inspector Donnan, who had traced Leena's true identity, it was revealed that both Tricia and her son Gunnar were aware that Leena was impersonating Esther.

They found out about her past as a patient in a mental asylum but decided to keep it from the father, Allen, who seemed to have regained normalcy after the supposed return of their so-called daughter.

Leena also found out that Tricia had done away with her daughter Esther after Gunnar had accidentally killed her. She was threatened to keep the secret and maintain family harmony, or be turned in to the police. So, Leena continued to stay with the family under an alias.

However, having a 31-year-old woman live under the same roof proved to be an uncomfortable idea for Tricia after she saw the growing proximity between Leena/Esther and Allen. That's when she decided to put an end to the Leena chapter.

After Allen left for work, Tricia and Gunnar resolved to kill Leena. It was refreshing to see a branded psychopath run to save her life. However, Leena killed Gunnar, which sent Tricia into a frenzy. While the two women were busy fighting it out on top of the terrace, the house caught fire.

Isabelle Fuhrman as Leena in 'Orphan First Kill' (Image via IMDb)

Meanwhile, Allen arrived and tried to save both Tricia and Leena, who were dangling from the edge of the roof. Tricia's hands slipped, and she was met with death, while Allen was successful in pulling up Leena.

After what seemed like Allen checking Leena/Esther for injuries, a pair of false teeth landed in his hands. A perplexed Allen tried to reason when Leena expressed her romantic desire to be with him, which he not only refused but also called her a monster. Heart-broken as well as triggered, Leena pushed Allen off the roof and watched him die.

madeline! @vhsvvitch Orphan: First Kill is one of the best class-conscious horror films I've ever seen, I think. Unafraid to take aim at sacred targets and root for the people they hurt - disabled folks, poor folks, undocumented folks. There was nothing wrong with Esther Orphan: First Kill is one of the best class-conscious horror films I've ever seen, I think. Unafraid to take aim at sacred targets and root for the people they hurt - disabled folks, poor folks, undocumented folks. There was nothing wrong with Esther 💔 https://t.co/B0X61iXd3P

As the fire department arrived at the house, Leena cleaned herself up and even had time to change into her trademark attire of a black frock with black ribbon straps around her neck and wrists.

Orphan First Kill ended with Leena, aka Esther Albright, the surviving member of the Albright family, being put up for adoption again.

So, yes, a third film that further traces Leena's origins could be on the way, especially after Fuhrman confirmed to Movie Web that discussions around a trilogy were underway.

Orphan First Kill is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

