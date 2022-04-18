Who was Rio Hackford? Tributes pour in as Helen Mirren's stepson dies aged 52

Actor and club owner Rio Hackford recently passed away on April 14 at the age of 52. His brother Alex Hackford stated that he died from an illness.

Rio was the son of director Taylor Hackford and the stepson of Helen Mirren. He was remembered by his friends as being a connector to all sorts of people. His friend and screenwriter D.V. DeVincentis wrote on Instagram:

“Not simply obsessed with movies and how they mirrored and compelled, he was something more: a superfan of innumerable scenes, of particular gestures of unsung actors, weird career turns, roaring comebacks, cinema swan songs.”

DeVincentis continued:

“He was a great magnet to creative people, with a Zelig-like path that could make a page-turner of a biography. He loved the alchemy of personalities and talents, and was one of the greatest facilitators in this respect.”

Everything known about Rio Hackford

Born on June 28, 1970, Rio Hackford was mostly known for playing the recurring role of Toby in the HBO drama series, Treme.

Rio Hackford with his stepmother Helen Mirren (Image via Jason LaVeris/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles County, California native started his career in 1990 and appeared in the romantic comedy film, Pretty Woman. Directed by Garry Marshall, the film was successful at the box office and Hackford played the uncredited role of a street junkie.

He then appeared in other films like Safe, Exit to Eden, I Love Your Work, Treasure Island, Strange Days, and others. He then appeared as Detective King in the 2006 supernatural horror film Stay Alive. Directed by William Brent Bell, the film was released on March 24, 2006 and was a box office hit despite receiving negative reviews.

Hackford then played the role of Grayden Nash in the 2010 Western superhero film, Jonah Hex. It was based on the DC Comics character of the same name. However, the film was a major critical and commercial failure.

Rio also played some significant roles on television programs including American Crime Story, Togetherness, True Detective, Memphis Beat, and more. He gained recognition for his role as Tony in the drama series Treme and portrayed IG-11 in the Star Wars franchise, in which the character was voiced by Taika Waititi.

He last appeared as a manager in the biographical drama miniseries Pam & Tommy. It chronicles the marriage between actress Pamela Anderson and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee.

Hackford was the owner of several clubs in New Jersey, including the One-Eyed Jacks, Matador, Pal’s Lounge, and others.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Rio Hackford became a popular name in the entertainment industry for his roles in films and television over the years. His fans paid tribute to him on Twitter when they heard about his death:

Julianna @thisnolalife RIP Rio Hackford. Thanks for giving me a place to find my Pals. RIP Rio Hackford. Thanks for giving me a place to find my Pals. 💛💙💛

cjoburks @CJoBurks I just learned Rio Hackford passed away. I was recently thinking about him when I saw him in Pam & Tommy. He gave us some of the coolest bars in NOLA and he was always kind to me. Condolences to his family. RIP Rio. I just learned Rio Hackford passed away. I was recently thinking about him when I saw him in Pam & Tommy. He gave us some of the coolest bars in NOLA and he was always kind to me. Condolences to his family. RIP Rio. ❤️

Anakylo593 @Anakylo593 RIP Rio Hackford. IG-11 on the mandalorian. RIP Rio Hackford. IG-11 on the mandalorian.

⊏SD⊐ @scottiediablo RIP Rio Hackford Such a solid dude. RIP Rio Hackford Such a solid dude.

Brendan Smith @blacksab67 podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rio… Lost an old friend yesterday. The coolest guy I've ever known, and a guy who was THE tastemaker and trendsetter for so many people, from LA to NoLa and back again. So here's our May 2021 chat on @cheaptrick ... one of RIO HACKFORD'S favorite bands. #RIP Lost an old friend yesterday. The coolest guy I've ever known, and a guy who was THE tastemaker and trendsetter for so many people, from LA to NoLa and back again. So here's our May 2021 chat on @cheaptrick... one of RIO HACKFORD'S favorite bands. #RIP podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rio…

Director Bennic @zenkenobi RIP Rio Hackford, seen as Riot Mar in The Mandalorian. I looked him up when #TheMandalorian chapter five came out. He has an interesting biography. RIP Rio Hackford, seen as Riot Mar in The Mandalorian. I looked him up when #TheMandalorian chapter five came out. He has an interesting biography. https://t.co/Y2WseHpEVc

Kurt Michael Wilson @MrKurtMWilson 🏼 If You Run (Official Video) - Desert Sessions Vol. 11 youtu.be/2wSxDBHxn8g directed by Rio Hackford, RIP , condolences to his friends and family If You Run (Official Video) - Desert Sessions Vol. 11 youtu.be/2wSxDBHxn8g directed by Rio Hackford, RIP , condolences to his friends and family 🙏🏼

DonKelly @DonKelly Bummed to hear of the passing of Rio Hackford. With a legacy of El Matador and One Eyed Jacks, he gave locals a reason to go back to the Quarter for great rock music and atmosphere. Legendary nights in both joints. Rest easy sir. Bummed to hear of the passing of Rio Hackford. With a legacy of El Matador and One Eyed Jacks, he gave locals a reason to go back to the Quarter for great rock music and atmosphere. Legendary nights in both joints. Rest easy sir.

Laurie Collyer @lauriecollyer I worked with him. I loved him. I didn’t get to spend enough time with him. May the gorgeous soul who was #RioHackford Rest In Peace. 51 is too young! I worked with him. I loved him. I didn’t get to spend enough time with him. May the gorgeous soul who was #RioHackford Rest In Peace. 51 is too young! 💔💔💔 https://t.co/CL80cNfPKL

Rio is survived by his wife and musician Libby Grace, two children, brother Alex, his father, and stepmother Helen Mirren.

