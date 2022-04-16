Our Flag Means Death Season 2 renewal: Taika Waititi has an update, and it's not good news

After a terrific first season, Our Flag Means Death is yet to be renewed for a new one by HBO, despite its expansive critical acclaim and loyal fanbase. The finale of the first season aired on March 24, 2022, and set the stage up beautifully for the second season. However, there has been no talk of renewal for the comedy gem, and the creators of the show are equally puzzled by the fact.

Our Flag Means Death has been one of the most popular shows of the season, alongside ABC's sitcom Abbott Elementary, and fans are desperately waiting for confirmation of the second season from the network.

Fans naturally assumed that it had not been renewed because of Taika Waititi's busy schedule. But the veteran director, who also plays the role of the legendary Blackbeard in the show, has confirmed that he, too, has no idea about the renewal at all.

"Also, I need to know what happens next": Taika Waititi on the renewal of Our Flag Means Death

Sarah Batch 🏴‍☠️🏳️‍🌈 @sarahnade_me Nearly a month since I first saw #OurFlagMeansDeath & still can’t properly put into words how much this show means to me. A non-binary character has their pronouns accepted immediately? Queer love & angst abounds? + the incredibly talented fan community? #OFMD changed my life fr Nearly a month since I first saw #OurFlagMeansDeath & still can’t properly put into words how much this show means to me. A non-binary character has their pronouns accepted immediately? Queer love & angst abounds? + the incredibly talented fan community? #OFMD changed my life fr https://t.co/Ddqv16MaiE

The offbeat comedy, which initially began as some kind of parody, followed the life and adventures of Stede Bonnet, played by Rhys Darby, as he ventured into the world of pirates to chase his dreams. The series took a hilarious turn as he fell in love with Blackbeard, portrayed by Taika Waititi. The finale left fans with a brilliant setup and a lot of questions.

#OurFlagMeansDeath no witty caption this time. does exactly what it says on the tin. they’re my best friends no witty caption this time. does exactly what it says on the tin. they’re my best friends #OurFlagMeansDeath https://t.co/wQPyE9AlZj

Despite constant pestering from fans and critics alike, it is a mystery why the show has not been renewed. Speaking about the show's renewal to the Los Angeles Times, Waititi confirmed that he, too, was waiting for the show's renewal. He said,

"I don’t know anything,...I just think that they should because it makes sense. Also, I need to know what happens next. [Laughs]"

Show creator David Jenkins was also clueless about it. Speaking about the renewal after the finale aired, Jenkins said,

"It’s a rough one to not pick up on after what happened at the end of it. It’s a particularly rough one. I hope they figure it out. I hope they want to do more. I know everyone in the show wants to.

He continued,

Just to go on [social media] and see it trend for like two weeks feels unreal. It’s so gratifying, even not knowing if you’re renewed, to see that people liked it that much."

There has been constant talk about the show since it started airing. It also boasts one of the highest ratings on TV. Hence, the network does not really have a reason to withhold the next season, especially with the cast and crew ready to give more.

Hopefully, the show will get a much-deserved second season soon, but so far, things aren't looking too bright.

All episodes of Our Flag Means Death are currently streaming on HBO Max.

