How old is Isabelle Fuhrman now? Actor set to reprise role in Orphan: First Kill

Orphan: First Kill, a prequel to the horror film Orphan, is coming back with 24-year-old Isabelle Fuhrman reprising her role as Esther, the notorious orphan.

Paramount released the much-awaited trailer for the original cult-classic horror film's follow-up. The movie will be released in theaters and will be available to stream on Paramount+ on August 19, 2022.

Who is Isabelle Fuhrman? How does she reprise her role as 9-year-old Esther?

Isabelle Fuhrman is a 24-year-old American actress who has played a number of prominent roles apart from Esther. She played the part of Clove in the 2012 dystopian adventure film The Hunger Games. She was also a part of movies like the Escape Room: Tournament of Champions and The Novice.

Fuhrman was awarded Best Actress in a US Narrative Feature at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2021 for her performance in The Novice.

When Orphan was first released, the lead actress Fuhrman was 12 years old. She played the role of Esther, an adopted girl who turns out to be a 33-year-old woman. Esther appears younger than her age due to a rare hormonal disbalance, which stunts her growth.

In the film, Esther makes use of her disability to pretend to be a young girl, who goes around killing foster families that adopt her.

Isabelle Fuhrman is reprising her role as Esther in the prequel, Orphan: First Kill. Since the new film is a prequel, she won't be playing an older version of the terrifying yet iconic villain. The 24-year-old would once again play the role of a 9-year-old without the help of de-aging work or even CGI, which would definitely be a challenge for the young actor.

As she spoke about the role, Fuhrman said:

“I love the challenge of being able to play a kid because that’s never historically been done in cinema. I was like looking all this up — because I love looking up old movie history and things like that — and I was like, ‘Oh, an adult has never reprised the role that they played as a child,'”

The actress added:

“Will Smith, for example, recently did that movie [Gemini Man] where they de-age somebody, but to reprise a role that you literally did as a kid as an adult has never been done before. It’s kind of impossible. And we did it.

The Novice actress also said that the team didn't use any special effects or any "crazy makeup tricks" for the movie. She believes that this is what works for the movie as the audience "can't really figure out" how she looks like a 9-year-old but she does. Isabelle adds, "And it’s really creepy.”

What is Orphan: First Kill all about?

The first Orphan film ends with Esther being killed by the Colemans, the latest family to adopt her. Since she was killed then, the new film, Orphan: First Kill, will take the audience to focus on the story of Esther, whose real name is Leena.

The prequel follows Leena as she impersonates Esther, Katie and Richard's missing daughter, making them her first victim.

Orphan: First Kill is directed by William Brent Bell from a screenplay written by David Coggeshall. The film stars Julia Stiles alongside Fuhrman.

