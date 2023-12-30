BLACKPINK's Jennie, NewJeans' Minji, and SNSD's Taeyeon in top 3 of December individual K-pop idol brand value rankings list

BLACKPINK member Jennie reigned in the individual K-pop idol brand value rankings for December. NewJeans’ Minji and Girls’ Generation's Taeyeon made it to the top three of the list. On December 30, the Korea Brand Reputation Research Institute unveiled the brand value of individual members of K-pop groups.

The You & Me singer, Jennie, has been making headlines for her recently established management agency, ODD ATELIER, and signing up with YG Entertainment for BLACKPINK's group activities. She took the first spot with a score of 4,031,041 in the brand value index.

NewJeans member Minji came in second with a score of 3,862,250 in the brand value index. Leader of Girl's Generation, Taeyeon, made it to the top three with an impressive score of 3,597,268 in the brand value index.

Expand Tweet

BLACKPINK's Jennie, NewJeans' Minji, and SNSD's Taeyeon, Cha Eun-woo, and more are in the top ten of December individual K-Pop idol brand value rankings list

The Korea Brand Reputation Research Institute analyzed the big data collected between November 30 and December 30 to determine the individual K-pop idol brand value rankings for this month. They examined the areas of consumer participation, communication, media activity, community activities, and more.

BLACKPINK's Jennie saw an amazing increase of 94.81 percent in her score since last month. Jennie sent fans into a frenzy after announcing the establishment of her agency, ODD ATELIER, on Christmas Eve. After the analysis, it was revealed that the highly ranking phrases associated with Jennie were Christmas song video, ODD ATELIER, and her upcoming variety show Apartment 404.

Other high-ranking terms included “break out on her own," “establish," and “reveal." Following the positivity-negativity analysis, Jennie received a 90.87 percent positive reaction. Meanwhile, NewJeans’ Minji and SNSD's Taeyeon took over the second and third spots on the brand reputation rankings list this month.

Expand Tweet

With a brand value index score of 2,966,706, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo ranked at number four on the individual K-pop idol brand value ranking list. BLACKPINK’s Lisa took the fifth spot with a score of 2,767,663 in the brand value index.

NewJeans’ Hanni is on No. 6 with a score of 2,663,663 in the brand value index. On the seventh spot was BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, with a score of 2,485,045 in the brand value index. Meanwhile, BTS’s Jungkook, Jimin, and V took the last three spots in the top ten.

Expand Tweet

Other K-pop idols in the top thirty of the December individual K-pop idol brand value rankings list are former Wanna One member Ong Seong-wu, NewJeans' Haerin, former Wanna One member Kang Daniel, Hwang Min-hyun, NewJeans' Danielle, aespa's Karina, BTS's Jin, and aespa's Winter.

It also included NewJeans' Hyein, THE BOYZ's Eric, THE BOYZ's Juyeon, SHINee's Onew, Red Velvet's Joy, THE BOYZ's Sunwoo, BTS's SUGA, BTS's RM, SHINee's Minho, Red Velvet's Seulgi, BTS's j-hope, and rounding up the list, LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha.