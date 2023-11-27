“This is just a terrible idea”: Strong Girl franchise hinting at a male version spinoff leaves internet divided

Strong Girl Nam Soon is all over the internet for its recent episodes, and currently, the finale episode of the show is garnering attention. The Strong Girl franchise hints at a possible male version spin-off, leading K-drama viewers to give mixed reactions to this idea.

The show is firmly based on female characters in power, and the portrayal of the same has been done flawlessly so far. Many fans are excited to see how this narrative will come into being; however, many viewers are against this idea.

A fan on the X (formerly Twitter) expressed their thoughts on this hint about the new spin-off, saying, “This is a terrible idea.”

Possible male version spin-off of Strong Girl Franchise attracts mixed reactions

Strong Girl Nam Soon, starring Lee Yoo-mi, Ong Seung-woo, Byeon Woo-seok, Kim Jung-eun, Kim Hye-soo, and many more, dropped the show's last episode on November 26. The show's closure has hinted at a possible spin-off with a male character leading the show.

Actress Oh Na-ra made a cameo, where her son Man Choong Dong is someone Hwang Geum-Joo (played by Kim Jung-eun) needs in her next plan. The spin-off will supposedly be called Strong Man Choong Dong.

Many fans of this hit show are excited to see what this story will have to offer. As the first spin-off ends, many questions arise: How will the powerful woman narrative shift to the strong man? Who should be cast as Jang Choong Dong?

Meanwhile, many fans oppose this idea as the cinematic world has many superheroes predominantly led by male characters. Strong Girl Bong Soon was a fresh concept that gave birth to the first female superhero character in the K-drama world.

Fans expressed their views, stating that the idea of a man leading the “Strong Girl” franchise will ruin the show. While the last episode's ending has led to another possibility that is quite difficult to understand, fans say they should have stopped at season one.

The show's screenwriter, Bae Mi-kyung, has not opened up about the ending of the first spin-off or the possibilities of Strong Man Choong Dong.

About Strong Girl Nam Soon

It is a story about Kang Nam Soon, played by Lee Yoo-mi, who got lost in Mongolia at a very young age when she visited the country with her father. After reuniting with her mother, Hwang Geum-joo, Nam Soon joined detective Kang Hui Sik to go behind a dangerous man who runs a drug cartel in the district of Gangnam.

Byeon Woo-seok played the role of the villain Ryu Shio, who is behind the supply of deadly drugs, which ends up taking the lives of many people with an addiction.